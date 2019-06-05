Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma to play army officer in his next Kwatha

Actor Aayush Sharma, who made his acting debut with Love Yatri, will next star in an action-drama film, titled Kwatha. Aayush is Salman’s sister Arpita Khan’s husband and the 33-year-old will be portraying an army officer in the film.

“It’s a huge honour to play an army officer. I’m really looking forward to start shooting for the film,” Aayush said in a statement here. The actor added that he has already started preparing for the film.

Also read: Katrina Kaif reveals she had one condition before signing Bharat. Details inside

The film is inspired by true events and will show how few incidents change a man’s opinion and perspective on certain things. Kwatha is produced by Sunil Jain and Aditya Joshi of Cult Entertainment and directed by Karan Lalit Butani.

The film is most likely to go on floors around September this year and is scheduled to release in 2020.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 13:48 IST