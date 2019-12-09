Saif Ali Khan on his early days in Bollywood: ‘I didn’t look like a hero. I looked a little girly with my long hair’

bollywood

National Award-winning actor Saif Ali Khan was at the receiving end of a lot of criticism when he entered films. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he opened up about the kind of comments he received about his looks because he did not fit into the mould of a “quintessential hero”.

“I didn’t look like a hero. Akshay Kumar did. I looked a little girly, with my long hair. I was quite anglicised…very different from the Indian idea of the Dharmendra kind of macho,” he said, adding “Usually, I got comments on looking a bit like a girl… I certainly had a really bad voice which I hadn’t worked on. So, I was there squeaking away in an English accent.”

Saif, the son of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, said that his mother pokes fun at him. He said, “My mother jokes about it. She was at lunch with me recently and she said, ‘People must have thought initially that Tiger and my son will be this really impressive figure.’ (laughs) Genes and all, I don’t know how much it matters.”

The actor also opened up about his first audition, which by his own admission, was terrible. “The line was, ‘Arre, Devdas ke avatar, ab koi doosra role pakad yaar.’ But I, with some English accent, was saying, ‘Arre, Dev saab ke aulaad…’ It was quite funny and really bad,” he said.

Saif made his Bollywood debut with Yash Chopra’s Parampara in 1993. He has been a part of several hits, including Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum and Love Aaj Kal.

Saif, who was last seen on the big screen in Navdeep Singh’s action drama Laal Kaptaan, will be seen next as the antagonist in Om Raut’s historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

