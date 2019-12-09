e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Saif Ali Khan on his early days in Bollywood: ‘I didn’t look like a hero. I looked a little girly with my long hair’

Saif Ali Khan said that when he entered films, he looked ‘a little girly’ and was very anglicised. He got a lot of criticism for his looks.

bollywood Updated: Dec 09, 2019 19:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Saif Ali Khan said that he was criticised for his looks in the early days of his career.
Saif Ali Khan said that he was criticised for his looks in the early days of his career.
         

National Award-winning actor Saif Ali Khan was at the receiving end of a lot of criticism when he entered films. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he opened up about the kind of comments he received about his looks because he did not fit into the mould of a “quintessential hero”.

“I didn’t look like a hero. Akshay Kumar did. I looked a little girly, with my long hair. I was quite anglicised…very different from the Indian idea of the Dharmendra kind of macho,” he said, adding “Usually, I got comments on looking a bit like a girl… I certainly had a really bad voice which I hadn’t worked on. So, I was there squeaking away in an English accent.”

Saif, the son of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, said that his mother pokes fun at him. He said, “My mother jokes about it. She was at lunch with me recently and she said, ‘People must have thought initially that Tiger and my son will be this really impressive figure.’ (laughs) Genes and all, I don’t know how much it matters.”

Also see: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur celebrate Sharmila Tagore’s birthday with tiger safari. See pics

The actor also opened up about his first audition, which by his own admission, was terrible. “The line was, ‘Arre, Devdas ke avatar, ab koi doosra role pakad yaar.’ But I, with some English accent, was saying, ‘Arre, Dev saab ke aulaad…’ It was quite funny and really bad,” he said.

Saif made his Bollywood debut with Yash Chopra’s Parampara in 1993. He has been a part of several hits, including Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum and Love Aaj Kal.

Saif, who was last seen on the big screen in Navdeep Singh’s action drama Laal Kaptaan, will be seen next as the antagonist in Om Raut’s historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In Amit Shah’s citizenship bill push, a message to migrants in Mamata’s Bengal
In Amit Shah’s citizenship bill push, a message to migrants in Mamata’s Bengal
2 Congress big guns step down in Karnataka after crushing bypoll defeat
2 Congress big guns step down in Karnataka after crushing bypoll defeat
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
‘Will keep promise’: Yediyurappa on inducting ‘defectors’ into Karnataka Cabinet
‘Will keep promise’: Yediyurappa on inducting ‘defectors’ into Karnataka Cabinet
Karnataka bypoll results show how much country trusts BJP: PM Modi
Karnataka bypoll results show how much country trusts BJP: PM Modi
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Realme’s Apple AirPods lookalike will launch as ‘Buds Air’ on December 17
Realme’s Apple AirPods lookalike will launch as ‘Buds Air’ on December 17
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Amit Shah cites partition, targets Congress in LS
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Amit Shah cites partition, targets Congress in LS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

bollywood news