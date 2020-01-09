Hilarious Jawaani Jaaneman memes feature jealous Sara Ali Khan and Taimur, Pune Police’s road safety message

bollywood

The first trailer for Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman is here and so are the memes. Twitter is having a tonne of fun making memes and cracking jokes with help from some really funny scenes from the film.

One particulary cute and hilarious meme shows Saif’s co-star from the film, Alaya F telling him that she is his daughter. A second panel of the meme shows Saif’s real life daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan’s faces pasted on Shahid Kapoor’s picture from Kabir Singh and they seem ready to pick up a fight with Alaya.

Even Pune Police decided to hop on the meme-train. Sharing a picture of Tabu from the film, they gave the public a lesson in safe driving. Check out all the best memes on Jawaani Jaaneman trailer.

#JawaaniJaaneman

When you ask,' Main friends ke saath outing pe chali jaaun?'



Foreign Dads- Sure



Indian Dads- pic.twitter.com/Bz1W64nH6N — Shalini Shukla (@ShaliniShukla_) January 9, 2020

When Salma aunty questions salman Khan for not marrying yet



Salman Khan:-#JawaaniJaanemanTrailer pic.twitter.com/ybk2of1so6 — Dessie Aussie ♂️ (@uttampatel) January 9, 2020

1- Your Crush

2- Her crush

3- Her father

4 - You #JawaaniJaaneman pic.twitter.com/mojDFugEPC — Sejal sksksksks. 🍁 (@falana_dhimkana) January 9, 2020

Pic 1 - What i want to do in Life

Pic 2 - What exactly i am doing #SaifAliKhan #JAWANIJANEMAN #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/8WktldQcyA — AarushSRK (@aarush_srk) January 9, 2020

The quirky trailer of the film introduces the modern age father-daughter duo of Saif and newcomer Alaya, in which the former plays a Casanova. Besides the lead duo, actor Tabu is seen essaying the role of Alaya’s mother in the film. The trailer begins with a commitment-phobic Saif swaying to the revamped version of his iconic song ‘Ole-Ole’ which takes a turn where Alaya shows up at his door.

Jawaani Jaaneman is produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films. It will hit the theatres this year on January 31.

