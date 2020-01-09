e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Hilarious Jawaani Jaaneman memes feature jealous Sara Ali Khan and Taimur, Pune Police’s road safety message

Hilarious Jawaani Jaaneman memes feature jealous Sara Ali Khan and Taimur, Pune Police’s road safety message

Jawaani Jaaneman trailer memes are here and they are all extremely hilarious. Don’t miss the one featuring Taimur and Sara Ali Khan.

bollywood Updated: Jan 09, 2020 18:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sara Ali Khan and Taimur are not at all happy about Alaya F’s proclamations about their father Saif Ali Khan.
Sara Ali Khan and Taimur are not at all happy about Alaya F’s proclamations about their father Saif Ali Khan.
         

The first trailer for Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman is here and so are the memes. Twitter is having a tonne of fun making memes and cracking jokes with help from some really funny scenes from the film.

One particulary cute and hilarious meme shows Saif’s co-star from the film, Alaya F telling him that she is his daughter. A second panel of the meme shows Saif’s real life daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan’s faces pasted on Shahid Kapoor’s picture from Kabir Singh and they seem ready to pick up a fight with Alaya.

Even Pune Police decided to hop on the meme-train. Sharing a picture of Tabu from the film, they gave the public a lesson in safe driving. Check out all the best memes on Jawaani Jaaneman trailer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Also read: Kajol says she had a miscarriage when K3G released: ‘The film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time’

The quirky trailer of the film introduces the modern age father-daughter duo of Saif and newcomer Alaya, in which the former plays a Casanova. Besides the lead duo, actor Tabu is seen essaying the role of Alaya’s mother in the film. The trailer begins with a commitment-phobic Saif swaying to the revamped version of his iconic song ‘Ole-Ole’ which takes a turn where Alaya shows up at his door.

Jawaani Jaaneman is produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films. It will hit the theatres this year on January 31.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
JNU students marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan detained by Delhi Police
JNU students marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan detained by Delhi Police
‘Against party beliefs’: PDP expels 8 leaders who met foreign envoys in J-K
‘Against party beliefs’: PDP expels 8 leaders who met foreign envoys in J-K
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
I’m the vice captain, it’s my duty to keep an eye on all players: Rohit
I’m the vice captain, it’s my duty to keep an eye on all players: Rohit
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
Chhapaak movie review: Deepika Padukone is stellar in this impactful film
Chhapaak movie review: Deepika Padukone is stellar in this impactful film
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
Watch: Team of 15 foreign envoys visit Kashmir; Congress slams Modi govt
Watch: Team of 15 foreign envoys visit Kashmir; Congress slams Modi govt
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news