Lalit Pandit alleges Nadeem-Shravan plagiarised Pakistani songs for Aashiqui's album: 'Entire industry knows this'

Lalit Pandit, who's part of the duo Jatin-Lalit, recently made a revelation about Aashiqui composers Nadeem-Shravan. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Lalit claimed that Nadeem Akhtar Saifi and Shravan Kumar Rathod plagiarised Pakistani songs for creating the soundtrack of the Mahesh Bhatt musical starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. (Also read: Abbas-Mustan reveal composers Nadeem-Shravan wanted Kajol out of Baazigar) Lalit Pandit has claimed that Nadeem-Shravan's Aashiqui music was plagiarised.

Lalit Pandit claims Aashiqui songs were copied

Lalit recalled the phase of Nadeem-Shravan and said, “Honestly, Nadeem-Shravan’s music was not of our style. Most of the song that they had done at that time were…So Nadeem would go to Dubai, from there he would buy a lot of Pakistani cassettes, get them here reproduce. The entire industry knows this.”

He further claimed, “Aashiqui songs are actually Pakistani tracks, with words (retained). Many of the songs! Music of a composer should reflect their style. If you listen to ours, you’d instantly know it is Jatin-Lalit music, because everything was done by us.”

Nadeem-Shravan's musical career

Nadeem-Shravan's tracks from Aashiqui were a rage when they released. The film's songs such as, Dheere Dheere, Bas Ek Sanam Chaahiye, Nazar Ke Saamne and Jaane Jigar Jaaneman, gained immense popularity among the youth. The musical-drama is considered one of the most successful films of the early 90s. The musician duo also composed songs for films like Saajan, Phool Aur Kaante, Sadak, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Deewana, Raja Hindustani and Dhadkan.

About Jatin-Lalit

Jatin-Lalit are known for their music in many popular Bollywood movies. The are credited for blockbuster movies like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Khiladi, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Khamoshi: The Musical, Yes Boss, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Sarfarosh, Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chalte Chalte, Hum Tum and Fanaa.