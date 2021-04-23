Nadeem Saifi on Shravan Rathore's death: 'His wife and son are also unwell and still at hospital. I feel so helpless'

Musician Nadeem Saifi remembered his career with his music partner Sharavan Rathore late on Thursday. Sharavan died on Thursday of coronavirus related complications.

Popularly known as Nadeem-Sharavan, the musicians gave many hits in Bollywood films during the '90s and '00s, including Aashiqui, Saajan, Raja Hindustani and Pardes.

Shravan had been admitted to SL Raheja hospital in a critical condition after testing positive for Covid-19. He breathed his last at the hospital. His son informed reporters about the death.

Nadeem told a leading daily, "My Shanu is no more. We have seen an entire life together. We saw our highs, we saw our lows. We've grown up with each other in many ways. We never lost touch and no physical distance could ever separate the two of us. I am in deep pain as I say this but my friend and my companion, my partner of so many years is no more. It has left such a vacuum. I spoke to his son who was inconsolable."

He added, "We had been in touch on a regular basis for the last several days when Shravan complained of ill-health and had to be moved to a hospital. Shravan's wife and son are also unwell and are still in the hospital. I am feeling so helpless that I cannot be there physically for them, to help them and bid farewell to my friend."

Together, Nadeem and Shravan delivered several musical hits. This included music for hit films like Deewana, Dhadkan, Raaz, Raja, Saajan, Sirf Tum, Sadak and Dilwale. After officially splitting in mid 2000s, the duo reunited in 2009 to compose for David Dhawan’s Do Knot Disturb. However, they only worked together on Sanam Teri Kasam (2009) after that.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to express his grief over Shravan's death. "Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in 90s and later, including Dhadkan that has remained legendary in my career. Deepest Condolences to his family," he wrote.

Condoling Shravan's death, Salim Merchant of Salim-Sulaimaan, tweeted, “Shravan bhai is no more. My respects and condolences to his family. Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s. Covid has taken so many lives. Don’t know when will this end...Really saddened by this news.”

Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary Music Composer Shravan ji’s (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise... He was not just an incredible composer but also possessed an ever loving soul & a beautiful heart.

Singer Adnan Sami also wrote, “Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary Music Composer Shravan ji’s (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise... He was not just an incredible composer but also possessed an ever loving soul & a beautiful heart. May he rest in peace."

