Shah Rukh Khan doesn't have any memorable songs after our fall out, says Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Abhijeet Bhattacharya got candid about his feud with Shah Rukh Khan when he decided not to sing for the actor anymore. On Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, the singer stated that, unlike others who had issues with the actor, he never ‘abused him’ or ‘named a dog’ after him. He also mentioned how he thinks the actor hasn’t had a memorable song since they stopped collaborating. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan was called ‘hakla’ behind his back by rival stars, claims singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya) Shah Rukh Khan's films would often feature songs by Abhijeet Bhattacharya in the 90s and early 2000s.

Abhijeet on Shah Rukh Khan

It has been 17 years since Abhijeet sang for a Shah Rukh film despite giving many hits like Tumne Jo Mujhe Dekha from Main Hoon Na and Chaand Taare from Yes Boss. The singer stated that Shah Rukh could’ve reached out to him, not to apologise, but to extend an olive branch.

He said, “I’m older than him, he could come and hug me. I wasn’t expecting an apology, but he could come and say, ‘Ho gaya yaar, chal yaar (come on), we’ll play together again’. But people choose to ignore me. I wasn’t feeling anger; I was hurt.”

Abhijeet also likened his relationship with Shah Rukh to a husband and wife, talking about how despite spats they are ‘made for each other’. But he did admit they never shared a personal relationship beyond the professional one. When asked about him previously saying ‘Shah Rukh was a superstar till I was singing for him’, the singer first denied it, later admitted that his statement was being taken out of context.

He then insisted, “After I said that, Lungi (Dance) came out…obviously, I wouldn’t sing that. But, you remind me of any song of his that you’re still listening to after me, Udit (Narayan) and (Kumar) Sanu sang for him. Chak De India is not a typical Shah Rukh album, and the new songs aren’t on par with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Darr, or Yes Boss. Vo cheez nahi hain abhi (It’s not the same).”

Abhijeet on Dua Lipa Levitating remix

This comes after Abhijeet’s son Jay Bhattacharya called people out for acknowledging only Shah Rukh and not his father when Dua Lipa performed the remix of Levitating and Woh Ladki Jo during her Mumbai concert. Abhijeet also called out Dua for not crediting him for the song while talking to News18, but he also claimed that he ‘doesn’t care’ who she is and if she credits him for the mashup.