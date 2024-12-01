Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Abhijeet Bhattacharya salty about ‘Dua Lipa x SRK’ track going viral? Amplifies posts about not getting credit

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Dec 01, 2024 06:15 PM IST

Abhijeet Bhattacharya took to Instagram Stories to amplify posts that called out fans for not remembering the names of the singer and music composer.

Singer Dua Lipa performed live in Mumbai on Saturday, and one of the highlights of the performance was when she performed a fan-made mashup of her song Levitating and actor Shah Rukh Khan's famous track Woh Ladki Jo from his film Baadshah. But it seems the singer of the song Abhijeet Bhattacharya is not pleased for being omitted in the discussion. (Also read: Suhana Khan can't keep calm as Dua Lipa performs viral mashup of Levitating, Shah Rukh's Woh Ladki Jo at Mumbai show)

Abhijeet Bhattacharya reacted to Dua Lipa using the mashup which included his song.
Abhijeet Bhattacharya reacted to Dua Lipa using the mashup which included his song.

What Abhijeet shared

The singer took to his Instagram Stories to re-share and amplify fan statements which added that the song was not about Shah Rukh but it was the singer's rendition that rendered it so timeless. Yet he was nowhere mentioned or credited in the social media frenzy surrounding the mashup, which has now even reached Dua Lipa.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya shared a pair of fan posts on his Instagram Stories.
Abhijeet Bhattacharya shared a pair of fan posts on his Instagram Stories.

In one of the posts, the statement read, “Song is hit and popular because of legends like Abhijeet and Anu Malik!” Another statement read, “The problem is that no one talks about it. What happened to- Woh Ladki Jo- Abhijeet? Unfortunately we live in a country where not one news outlet or Instagram page has mentioned the voice and the artists of this song. Why has it always been about actors in this country? I'm sure when @dualipa heard this song she must have heard it and not seen it and not appreciated the man that has sung this song and yes it is not SRK. It is @abhijeetbhattacharya and @anumalikmusic. Im sorry but this song is called Woh Ladki Jo sabse alag hai- Abhijeet wherever you search it. but somehow the media in this country never lets a singer get his due and then people ask me why don't you try and sing for Bollywood.”

It concluded by adding: “This is not about Shah Rukh Khan I'm his biggest fan ever. This is about our audience and about our media who don't support the singers of our country like they do in the west.”

Abhijeet via his Instagram Stories.
Abhijeet via his Instagram Stories.

More details

Several videos from the concert surfaced online. One of the best moments turned out when Dua Lipa was seen performing to the fan-made mashup of her song Levitating and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's famous track Wo Ladki Jo from his film Baadshah.

Dua's gig saw the presence of renowned celebrities such as Radhika Merchant, Anand Piramal, Ranvir Shorey, and Namrata Shirodkar among others.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On