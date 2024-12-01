Suhana Khan can't keep calm as Dua Lipa performs viral mashup of Levitating, Shah Rukh's Woh Ladki Jo at Mumbai show

Singer Dua Lipa performed live in Mumbai on Saturday, winning fans' hearts. Several videos from the concert surfaced online. One of the highlights was when Dua Lipa performed a fan-made mashup of her song Levitating and actor Shah Rukh Khan's famous track Woh Ladki Jo from his film Baadshah. (Also Read | Ahead of her concert, Dua Lipa steps out for dinner in Mumbai. Watch) Suhana Khan shared a video of Dua Lipa performing Levitating, Shah Rukh Khan's Wo Ladki Jo mashup.

Suhana is happy about Dua Lipa performing to mashup

This performance also caught the attention of Shah Rukh's daughter, Suhana Khan. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Suhana re-posted a video from the concert. She didn't caption it but added heart eyes, zany face and woman dancing emojis.

Internet is in love with Dua

Fans also shared videos on social media platforms. A person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Dua Lipa did not miss the meme Levitating x Woh Ladki." A social media user commented, "So Dua Lipa did the Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup in her own style wish SRK was there too." A comment read, "Dua lipa playing levitating x woh ladki was definitely not in my 2024 bingo card."

"DUA LIPA YOU QUEEN!! She saw the reels and performed the iconic mashup!!!!" a fan tweeted. "Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup finally reached its destination. Notice how much Dua Lipa is vibing to Haan Yahan part, some iconic queen move. Just imagine if Shah Rukh Khan made an entrance during this moment!!" said a tweet.

Celebs attended Dua's show

Dua's show was attended by many celebrities such as Radhika Merchant, Anand Piramal, Ranvir Shorey, Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma, among others. Dua arrived in the city on Thursday. The same night, she was spotted dining with her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner. In the videos shared by the paparazzi, Dua was seen getting inside her car, escorted by security, and holding hands with Callum.

Dua earlier met Shah Rukh Khan

Dua has often expressed her love for Shah Rukh. In 2019, during her India visit, Dua got the chance to meet Shah Rukh. She even posed for a picture with the actor, who later shared it on his Instagram account. "I have decided to live by New Rules, and who better to learn them from but Dua Lipa herself? What a charming and beautiful young lady and her voice. I wish her all my love. Dua, if you can, try the steps I taught you on stage," he had captioned the post.

This is Dua's third visit to India, following her performance in 2019 and her recent vacation in Rajasthan earlier this year.