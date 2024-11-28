Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ahead of her concert, Dua Lipa steps out for dinner in Mumbai. Watch

BySugandha Rawal
Nov 28, 2024 09:38 PM IST

For the outing in Mumbai, Dua Lipa opted for a simple yet stylish black outfit. She will perform on November 30.

Ahead of her concert in Mumbai on Saturday, Grammy award-winning singer Dua Lipa is making the most of her time in India. On Thursday, the singer was spotted stepping out for dinner in Mumbai, taking a moment to indulge in the city's food scene. Also read: Dua Lipa arrives in India for her concert, paparazzi joke ‘Dua mein yaad rakhna’. Watch

Dua Lipa will perform in Mumbai on November 30.
Dua Lipa will perform in Mumbai on November 30.

Dua out for dinner

As she prepares to dazzle her Indian fans with her electrifying performance, Dua Lipa is soaking up the sights, sounds, and flavours of Mumbai.

On Thursday, several videos surfaced on social media showing Dua Lipa visiting a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. In the clips, the Grammy-winning singer is seen exiting her car, accompanied by her bodyguards. She is then seen entering the eatery. Dua looked stylish in an all-black ensemble, turning heads as she stepped out for a night out in the city.

In one video, her bodyguard is seen saying, “Do not step in my way” to the photographers trying to capture the singer.

Earlier in the day, Dua was seen landing in Mumbai. As she stepped out of the airport, she was greeted by the paparazzi with huge cheers. As Dua made her way to her car, the paparazzi called out her name, trying to get her to pose for them. However, when she didn't stop and instead got into the vehicle, they playfully teased her, saying "Dua, Dua, Dua... Dua mein yaad rakhna".

Dua Lipa in India for a music gig

Dua is in India to headline the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024. It is set to take place on November 30 at MMRDA, BKC in Mumbai. The Concert is a community-driven initiative to accelerate progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030. The concert brings together artists, changemakers, philanthropists, celebrities, and citizens to unite in building a hunger and malnutrition-free nation.

In 2019, she performed at the OnePlus Music Festival in Navi Mumbai. Dua spent the last days of 2023 in Rajasthan, and has confessed her love for India in several interviews.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On