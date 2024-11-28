Ahead of her concert, Dua Lipa steps out for dinner in Mumbai. Watch

Ahead of her concert in Mumbai on Saturday, Grammy award-winning singer Dua Lipa is making the most of her time in India. On Thursday, the singer was spotted stepping out for dinner in Mumbai, taking a moment to indulge in the city's food scene. Also read: Dua Lipa arrives in India for her concert, paparazzi joke ‘Dua mein yaad rakhna’. Watch Dua Lipa will perform in Mumbai on November 30.

Dua out for dinner

As she prepares to dazzle her Indian fans with her electrifying performance, Dua Lipa is soaking up the sights, sounds, and flavours of Mumbai.

On Thursday, several videos surfaced on social media showing Dua Lipa visiting a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. In the clips, the Grammy-winning singer is seen exiting her car, accompanied by her bodyguards. She is then seen entering the eatery. Dua looked stylish in an all-black ensemble, turning heads as she stepped out for a night out in the city.

In one video, her bodyguard is seen saying, “Do not step in my way” to the photographers trying to capture the singer.

Earlier in the day, Dua was seen landing in Mumbai. As she stepped out of the airport, she was greeted by the paparazzi with huge cheers. As Dua made her way to her car, the paparazzi called out her name, trying to get her to pose for them. However, when she didn't stop and instead got into the vehicle, they playfully teased her, saying "Dua, Dua, Dua... Dua mein yaad rakhna".

Dua Lipa in India for a music gig

Dua is in India to headline the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024. It is set to take place on November 30 at MMRDA, BKC in Mumbai. The Concert is a community-driven initiative to accelerate progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030. The concert brings together artists, changemakers, philanthropists, celebrities, and citizens to unite in building a hunger and malnutrition-free nation.

In 2019, she performed at the OnePlus Music Festival in Navi Mumbai. Dua spent the last days of 2023 in Rajasthan, and has confessed her love for India in several interviews.