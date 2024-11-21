Dua Lipa has heard that viral Levitating X Badshah mashup and thinks it's amazing: ‘I love Shah Rukh Khan’

Dua adores India

Back in 2023, a social media user added a Bollywood twist to Dua’s hit number Levitating mixing it up with Woh Ladki Jo from Baadshah, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna. The mashup caught on quickly and was trending in the virtual world.

In an interview with The Times of India, Dua admitted that she also heard the track at the time and was “blown away” by it. She called the mashup "amazing”.

When asked who her favourite Bollywood actor is, she quickly noted, “I love Shah Rukh Khan!”

In 2019, during her visit to the OnePlus Music Festival in India, Dua got the chance to meet Shah Rukh. She even posed for a picture with the Bollywood actor, who later shared it on his Instagram account.

Shah Rukh shared the image, writing, “I have decided to live by New Rules, and who better to learn them from but Dua Lipa herself? What a charming and beautiful young lady and her voice. I wish her all my love. Dua, if you can, try the steps I taught you on stage.”

On her love for India

In the interview, Dua also expressed excitement about coming to India for a gig. She said, “I always love an excuse to come to India. It is such a beautiful country, and I have tons of fond memories from visiting. With all my shows, I’m always wanting to create a fun and energetic space to reconnect with so many of my fans that I have not been able to see in so long.”

She stressed that she was always sure that India would be a part of her Radical Optimism Tour, which she kickstarted earlier this month in Singapore.

About Dua coming to India

Dua will be headlining the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024. It is set to take place on November 30, 2024 at MMRDA, BKC in Mumbai. Zomato Feeding India Concert is a community-driven initiative to accelerate progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030. The concert brings together artists, changemakers, philanthropists, celebrities, and citizens to unite in building a hunger and malnutrition-free nation.

In 2019, she performed at the OnePlus Music Festival in Navi Mumbai. When it comes to her India diaries, Dua spent the last days of 2023 in Rajasthan.