Dua Lipa on her India concert: My last trip to the country was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place

Grammy Award-winning singer Dua Lipa has set a musical date with India in November this year, and she is super charged up about it. The pop icon says she has formed a special bond with the country through her recent trips. Also read: Dua Lipa travels to India ahead of Christmas, shares pics from Rajasthan trip with friends. See post Dua Lipa will be headlining the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024.

Dua will be headlining the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024. It is set to take place on November 30, 2024 at MMRDA, BKC in Mumbai.

Dua on coming back to India

The singer is eagerly waiting to come back and feel the “warmth” of the place once again. “My recent trip to India was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt were amazing,” Dua said in a statement.

She added, “And I can’t wait to return in November 2024 to perform for an incredible audience at the Zomato Feeding India Concert.”

Her upcoming performance adds to Dua’s previously announced Asia leg of her Radical Optimism Tour, which kicks off in Singapore on November 5 and stops in Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok, before concluding in Seoul on December 5. The tour is in support of Dua’s third album, Radical Optimism.

In 2019, she performed at the OnePlus Music Festival in Navi Mumbai. When it comes to her India diaries, Dua spent the last days of 2023 in Rajasthan.

From relishing the Indian cuisine to embracing the fashion diversity of the country to indulging in the spiritual side of India, the singer did all touristy things during her time in India. She shared pictures and videos from her memorable time spent in India on her social media.

She wrote, “I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality and generosity. This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!! (yellow heart emoticon)!!!!"

During her trip, Dua also went to New Delhi to explore some of the famous places. She visited Humayun’s Tomb and sought blessings at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib with her family.

More about the event

Zomato Feeding India Concert is a community-driven initiative to accelerate progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030. The concert brings together artists, changemakers, philanthropists, celebrities, and citizens to unite in building a hunger and malnutrition-free nation.

Talking about the event, Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato said, “For the second edition of Zomato Feeding India Concert we have one of my favourite pop music icons, Dua Lipa, and I couldn’t be more excited! Dua has recently shared her love for India and this concert will help strengthen our country’s resolve to eradicate malnutrition and hunger in India.”