Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announces Dua Lipa concert in India. Date, venue and other details

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has announced the return of the Zomato Feeding India Concert. Pop star Dua Lipa of Levitating fame will headline this event this year.

“Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) is back! Headlining this year’s event is my favourite global pop icon Dua Lipa, an inspiration to millions worldwide!” Goyal wrote in an X post announcing the concert.

The CEO of Zomato said that ZFIC is the company's initiative to “strengthen India’s resolve to eradicate malnutrition and hunger in the country through community mobilisation.”

Here is what we know so far about the Dua Lipa concert in India.

When will Dua Lipa perform in India?

Dua Lipa will perform in India on November 30, 2024.

Which city will the concert take place in?

The Dua Lipa Zomato concert will take place in Mumbai on November 30, which is a Saturday.

What is the venue for Dua Lipa ZFIC?

The concert will take place in Mumbai's MMRDA Ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The concert venue will be divided into two zones - Gold and Silver, according to the Zomato website. It will also feature a lounge, a merchandise store, several bars, restrooms and food & beverage counters.

When and where can I buy the tickets?

You can buy the tickets through the Zomato app.

The HSBC pre-sale of tickets begin on August 27, while the general sale will go live on August 29.

How much will the tickets cost?

The prices for the Dua Lipa concert tickets are yet to be announced. However, during the 2022 iteration of the Zomato concert, where Post Malone performed, ticket prices ranged from ₹2,999 (early bird in silver category) to ₹19,999 (super fan).

Who else will perform at the Zomato Feeding India Concert 2024?

Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder will also perform at the concert on November 30.

Is there a minimum age for entry?

No, but children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult. A separate ticket is required for children aged 6 and older.

What is the timing for the event?

The ZFIC will begin at 3 pm and go on till 10 pm on November 30.

I bought a ticket but I can't attend the concert. Can I resell my ticket?

Resale of tickets is allowed but only through the official Zomato Live reselling platform.

What is the Feeding India Concert?

The Feeding India Concert is organised by Zomato's Feeding India initiative to fight malnutrition. This concert was first organised in 2022, when Post Malone performed in India. Zomato pledged 10 meals for each ticket sold at the time.