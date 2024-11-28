Dua Lipa arrives in India for her concert, paparazzi joke ‘Dua mein yaad rakhna’. Watch

Grammy-award-winning singer Dua Lipa has landed in India, ahead of her highly anticipated musical performance in Mumbai, scheduled for the weekend. As she stepped out of the airport, she was greeted by the paparazzi, who welcomed her with their characteristic humour. Also read: Nick Jonas explains why he is called 'National Jiju' by Indian fans: 'I'm the older brother to India' Dua Lipa last performed in India in 2019.

Dua arrives in India

On Thursday, she was seen leaving the private airport in Mumbai. She was seen wearing a loose yellow shirt and black pyjamas. When Dua left the airport premises for her car, she was met with huge cheer and excitement from the photographers stationed outside the airport.

As Dua Lipa made her way to her car, the paparazzi called out her name, trying to get her to pose for them. However, when she didn't stop and instead got into the vehicle, they playfully teased her, saying "Dua, Dua, Dua... Dua mein yaad rakhna". For the unversed, it is a line from a famous song Channa Mereya by Arijit Singh from the film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Dua Lipa’s India trip

Dua is in the country to headline the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024. It is set to take place on November 30 at MMRDA, BKC in Mumbai. Zomato Feeding India Concert is a community-driven initiative to accelerate progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030. The concert brings together artists, changemakers, philanthropists, celebrities, and citizens to unite in building a hunger and malnutrition-free nation.

While she has explored India several times, this is her second gig in the country. In 2019, she performed at the OnePlus Music Festival in Navi Mumbai. Talking about her India diaries, Dua spent the last days of 2023 in Rajasthan.

Talking about her love for India, Dua in an interview with Times of India, said, “I always love an excuse to come to India. It is such a beautiful country, and I have tons of fond memories from visiting. With all my shows, I’m always wanting to create a fun and energetic space to reconnect with so many of my fans that I have not been able to see in so long.”