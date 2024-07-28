Nick Jonas explains why he is called 'National Jiju' by Indian fans: 'I'm the older brother to India'

Nick Jonas has a special bond with his Indian fans as well as the paparazzi. The singer-actor recently reacted to being called ‘National Jiju’ because of being married to Priyanka Chopra. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show, Nick explained the reason behind the ‘Jiju’ tag given to him. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra responds as Nick Jonas shares old pic from when they got engaged) Nick Jonas recently explained in an interview why he is called 'National Jiju' in India.

Nick Jonas reveals why he is called ‘National Jiju’

The American singer-songwriter, during his interaction with Jimmy told, “As you know I am married to Priyanka. When we got married this hashtag started. I was ‘National Jiju.’ Jiju means elder sister's husband, so effectively I'm the older brother to India.” The show host also played a clip from the Jonas Brothers concert in India, in which Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas introduced him as, “Jiju.”

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra relationship

On December 1, 2018, Priyanka and Nick exchanged vows at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie, on January 15, 2022, who was born via surrogacy. The couple chose the name Malti Marie to pay a heartfelt tribute to their mothers. Malti reflects Priyanka's mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra's middle name, while Marie honors Nick's mother, Denise Jonas.

Nick Jonas's musical and acting career

Nick's debut studio album was Nicholas Jonas, released in 2005. The singer's popular singles include Chains, Jealous, Good Thing and Bacon. He made his acting debut with the musical play - A Christmas Carol (2000). HIs next broad way will be - The Last Five Years, expected to release in 2025. Nick's first Hollywood project was - Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009). He later starred in popular films like - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) and Love Again (2023). The latter featured Nick in an extended cameo opposite Priyanka who played the protagonist in the American romantic-comedy. Nick's recent 2024 release was Robert Schwartzman's comedy-drama - The Good Half.

Nick will be next seen in John Carney's musical-comedy - Power Ballad, scheduled to release in 2025.