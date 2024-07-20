Priyanka Chopra responds as Nick Jonas shares throwback pic from when they got engaged: Can't believe it's been 6 years…

Actor-singer Nick Jonas on Saturday shared an unseen old picture with his wife-actor Priyanka Chopra, from when he proposed marriage to her. She also reacted to the photo with a note. (Also Read | Frankie Jonas says Priyanka Chopra is a ‘girl boss’, picks her as his favourite sister-in-law above Danielle) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for nearly six years.

Nick shares old pic with Priyanka

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared the photo in which he smiled at the camera while holding Priyanka's hand. The actor hid her face as she flaunted her ring. Priyanka and Nick sat inside a room wearing white and black outfits respectively. Sharing the picture, Nick wrote, "I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me 6 years ago today. Thank you for saying yes @priyankachopra."

Fans react to Nick's post

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "You both fell and chose love wisely." A comment read, "You can just tell she was speechless… over the edge. Just breathless…" An Instagram user said, "6 years of eternity. You both are incredible together and such an inspiration for love and companionship. We love you!" A person said, “Thank you for saying yes, @priyankachopra. I love your family. So cute and love you guys happy.”

Priyanka responds

Priyanka Chopra also shared the post on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Cannot believe it's been 6 years since this day (heart eyes, kiss and nazar amulet emojis)."

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 respectively in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Priyanka's upcoming projects

Priyanka is set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She also has The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers, in the pipeline. The film also features actor Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

Nick's upcoming project

Nick will be seen in the upcoming musical comedy Power Ballad, helmed by John Carney. It also stars Paul Rudd. The film has been described as an “uplifting and music-driven story". It will feature Paul in the role of a wedding singer and Nick as a rockstar.