Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi
Frankie Jonas says Priyanka Chopra is a 'girl boss', picks her as his favourite sister-in-law above Danielle

By Ananya Das
Jul 20, 2024 11:01 AM IST

Franklin Jonas called Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas “very different people”. He added that because of “proximity, I spend more time with Pri”.

Actor Priyanka Chopra shares a warm bond with her husband-singer Nick Jonas' three brothers – Kevin, Joe and Franklin Jonas. Now, speaking on the podcast The Viall Files, Franklin revealed who his favourite sister-in-law is between Priyanka and Danielle Jonas. Danielle is the wife of Kevin. (Also Read | Nick Jonas missed Priyanka Chopra's 42nd birthday bash but made her day 'special from so far'; check out her dosa party)

Franklin Jonas spoke about his sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra.
Franklin talks about Priyanka, Danielle

Franklin said, “Hard-hitting questions...Oh, they are very different. Danny is just like the sweetest little, kindest, nurturing soul. Pri is like the definition, if you look up like a girl boxer in the dictionary, picture of her comes up.”

He added, "They are very different people, and I go to them for very different things. I'm really lucky to have them both in my home which is nice. Just because of proximity, I spend more time with Pri."

Priyanka shares a warm bond with Franklin

Last year in September, Priyanka shared a post on his birthday. Priyanka shared a photo of Franklin on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday to our favourite uncle. We love you! Have the best day ever!” He responded by sharing the post and saying, “thank you sis”. He had also joined Priyanka and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as they visited a farm just a week before his birthday.

Priyanka's post after Franklin's graduation

When Franklin graduated in 2019, Priyanka had shared a series of photos on Instagram with the Jonas family. She had written, "The man of the hour!! @franklinjonas we are so proud of you.. 'Graduate'! Can’t wait to witness what else you will accomplish in your life. To bigger and greater heights! Love u @theblackbirdacademy."

About Priyanka, Nick

Priyanka married Franklin's brother Nick Jonas in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 respectively in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

