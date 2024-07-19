Nick Jonas missed Priyanka Chopra's 42nd birthday bash but made her day 'special from so far'; check out her dosa party

It was a day of work for Priyanka Chopra, who celebrated her 42nd birthday on the set of The Bluff in Australia. The actor took to Instagram on Friday to share pictures and videos of the fun-filled celebrations, which included a big cake, lots of balloons and a huge ‘dosa truck’ for the crew organized by husband Nick Jonas who was not present with her. (Also read: Raghav Chadha wishes sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra on birthday with unseen family portrait) Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday with the cast and crew of The Bluff.

Priyanka's birthday celebrations

Priyanka was seen posing inside her vanity van on the set of The Bluff, with birthday decorations all around- a number of white and lavender-coloured balloons, a huge one with the initials of her name- PCJ, beautiful flower bouquets, and gift packets. A video saw Priyanka walking towards the crew who cheered for her and sang ‘Happy Birthday’ with a cake kept in the middle. She was covered in make-up and bruises in one of the selfies.

A picture also showed a framed family picture featuring Nick and Priyanka, along with daughter Malti Marie kept on a table, along with a cake and a cute drawing, most probably from Malti. Nick even organized a dosa party for the crew, which included a menu which had Plain Dosa, Masala Dosa, Mysore Dosa and Onion Dosa.

‘A working birthday’

In the caption, Priyanka began by mentioning: “It was a working birthday this year. I’ve had so many of those over the years and have realised it’s one of my favourite ways to celebrate my birthday. To be doing what I love, on a film set. Thank you to my incredible husband who made his presence felt in such special ways, even though he was not here @nickjonas. The Dosa truck for the crew tho!”

She continued, “My mom who made me. Happy birthing day mama, you became a mama for the first time today too @drmadhuakhourichopra. I love you. My little Angel @maltimarie for making life worth it.”

Thanking the crew and everyone who wished her, she wrote: “Everyone who made the effort and found the address to my production office here in Australia and sent me tokens, I appreciate you so much. My cast, crew and producers of The Bluff, thank you all for the laughter, they joy, the beautifully decorated trailers, bringing in all the flowers every few minutes(sorry ADs) the waffle truck, the hugs, the cards, the cakes, you all are the best and I would not want yesterday to be any other way. Thank you to everyone from around the world that texted, called and messaged. Thank you for thinking of me. I slept like a baby after that loong day. Best birthday gift. With gratitude, Pri.”

Priyanka is currently shooting for The Bluff. She was recently in India with Nick and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple, who married in 2018, attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded wedding ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12.