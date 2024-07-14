 Priyanka Chopra reunites with daughter Malti Marie after ‘42+ hours of travel around the world’. See pic | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Priyanka Chopra reunites with daughter Malti Marie after ‘42+ hours of travel around the world’. See pic

ByDevansh Sharma
Jul 14, 2024 10:37 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra was away from her daughter, Malti Marie, as she attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in her hometown, Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra has reunited with her daughter, Malti Marie, after almost two days. She was in her hometown of Mumbai, India, to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Malti was in Australia, where the actor has been shooting for her Hollywood action flick, The Bluff. (Also Read: After an early exit from wedding, Priyanka Chopra sends wishes for Anant-Radhika Ambani; says she 'missed baraats’ in US)

Priyanka Chopra shares picture with Malti Marie
Priyanka Chopra shares picture with Malti Marie

Priyanka reunited with Malti

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle on Sunday morning to share a picture in which Malti is sitting in her lap. Priyanka looks casual in a white top with her hair loosely tied behind her head. Both Priyanka and Malti smile as the daughter plays with a small toy in her lap.

Priyanka captioned the post, “After 42+ hours of travel around the world in a couple of days, this is all I needed (red heart and namaste emojis)." Actor Neha Dhupia was among other Instagram users who left red heart emojis in the comment section.

Priyanka's India visit

Priyanka landed in Mumbai with her singer-actor-husband Nick Jonas on Thursday evening. She attended the birthday party of her brother Siddharth Chopra that night, in the presence of Nick, actor-cousin Mannara Chopra, and Siddharth's fiancé Neelam.

The next day, Priyanka and Nick attended the Shubh Vivah ceremony of Anant and Radhika at the Jio World Convention Centre. She was seen dancing her heart out in the baaraat, to her song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and other tracks like Chikni Chameli and Sapno Mein Milti Hai. She also jammed with her Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani co-star Ranveer Singh. Priyanka left for Australia in the wee hours of Saturday morning, as Nick departed for Canada, where he was scheduled to perform on stage.

Since Priyanka wouldn't attend the Shubh Aashirvad and Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) this weekend, she took to her Instagram handle to send her wishes to the newlyweds. She wrote, along with pictures from the wedding, “Clearly I missed chaats and dancing at baraats! What a special night it was celebrating two of the most kind and gracious people I know. #Anant and @radhikamerch1610 may God always protect your union.”

Priyanka will be next seen in Heads of State, The Bluff, and Jee Le Zaraa.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra reunites with daughter Malti Marie after ‘42+ hours of travel around the world’. See pic
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On