Priyanka Chopra reunites with daughter Malti Marie after ‘42+ hours of travel around the world’. See pic

Priyanka reunited with Malti

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle on Sunday morning to share a picture in which Malti is sitting in her lap. Priyanka looks casual in a white top with her hair loosely tied behind her head. Both Priyanka and Malti smile as the daughter plays with a small toy in her lap.

Priyanka captioned the post, “After 42+ hours of travel around the world in a couple of days, this is all I needed (red heart and namaste emojis)." Actor Neha Dhupia was among other Instagram users who left red heart emojis in the comment section.

Priyanka's India visit

Priyanka landed in Mumbai with her singer-actor-husband Nick Jonas on Thursday evening. She attended the birthday party of her brother Siddharth Chopra that night, in the presence of Nick, actor-cousin Mannara Chopra, and Siddharth's fiancé Neelam.

The next day, Priyanka and Nick attended the Shubh Vivah ceremony of Anant and Radhika at the Jio World Convention Centre. She was seen dancing her heart out in the baaraat, to her song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and other tracks like Chikni Chameli and Sapno Mein Milti Hai. She also jammed with her Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani co-star Ranveer Singh. Priyanka left for Australia in the wee hours of Saturday morning, as Nick departed for Canada, where he was scheduled to perform on stage.

Since Priyanka wouldn't attend the Shubh Aashirvad and Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) this weekend, she took to her Instagram handle to send her wishes to the newlyweds. She wrote, along with pictures from the wedding, “Clearly I missed chaats and dancing at baraats! What a special night it was celebrating two of the most kind and gracious people I know. #Anant and @radhikamerch1610 may God always protect your union.”

Priyanka will be next seen in Heads of State, The Bluff, and Jee Le Zaraa.