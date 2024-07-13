After an early exit from wedding, Priyanka Chopra sends wishes for Anant-Radhika Ambani; says she 'missed baraats’ in US

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who flew out of India just hours after attending the Ambani wedding, has shared a post. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Priyanka posted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding picture. The actor also revealed that she 'missed chaats and dancing at baraats'. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra flies out of India early morning after attending Ambani wedding, tells paparazzi to go to sleep) Priyanka Chopra shared her first post on Instagram after attending the Ambani event.

Priyanka shares pics after attending Ambani event

The first photo featured Anant and Radhika looking at each other as they held hands. Priyanka and her husband-singer, Nick Jonas, were seen smiling at each other in the next photo. Priyanka posed solo in the last photo. For the event, Priyanka wore a mustard-golden lehenga. Nick was seen in an embellished pastel pink sherwani.

Priyanka pens note

Sharing the pictures, the actor captioned it, "Clearly I missed chaats (Indian street snacks) and dancing at baraats! What a special night it was celebrating two of the most kind and gracious people I know. #Anant and @radhmerch1610 may God always protect your union. Om Shaanti Shaanti Shaanti (folded hands, red heart and nazar amulet emojis)." She geo-tagged the location as Mumbai.

Priyanka and Nick danced an Anant, Radhika's wedding

At the event, Nick was seen making an early exit as he had to fly to Canada for a Jonas Brothers concert. Priyanka seemingly will go back to Australia, where she has been shooting for her upcoming film The Bluff. Earlier, she was seen at the Kalina airport on Saturday morning, flying out of India.

Priyanka and Nick danced with guests at the baraat of Anant and Radhika's wedding. She dacned her heart out to Sapne Mein Milti Hai and Chikni Chameli among other songs. Apart from them, Rajnikanth, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan were also part of the event. John Cena, AR Rahman, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were seen too.

Priyanka's films

Fans will see Priyanka in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. Actor Karl Urban is also part of the film. She will also be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.