Namrata Shirodkar ‘will never forget’ meeting Sudha Murthy at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Namrata Shirodkar recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai. She has been sharing snapshots from the starry affair on social media, including pictures of Rekha, Nayanthara, Aishwarya Rai, and Jyothika. Her recent post is all about her meeting Sudha Murthy at the wedding. (Also Read: Namrata Shirodkar shares inside pictures from Anant Ambani's wedding with Rekha, Aishwarya Rai, Jyotika, Nayanthara) Namrata Shirodkar was all praise for Sudha Murthy.

‘Memories to cherish’

Namrata shared a picture with Sudha, who’s an author, philanthropist and the former chairperson of Infosys. Sharing it, she wrote, “Will never forget this moment…Heard so much about this wise lady, and meeting her only confirmed my faith. Vibrant, full of life, and so much love to give!”

She added that Sudha was all praise for her great grandmother, husband Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara. She wrote, “Her admiration for my great grandmother, and now my husband, and daughter humbled me! Memories to cherish.

Namrata looked gorgeous in an ivory, embroidered sharara set in the picture, while Sudha is dressed in a traditional purple and silver saree.

Namrata, Mahesh, Sitara at Ambani wedding

If the pictures they shared on Instagram are anything to go by, Mahesh, Namrata, and Sitara had a ball at the Ambani wedding. Mahesh opted for a dark blue bandhgala, while Sitara looked stunning in an ivory sharara set with full sleeves and intricate embroidery.

The family shared numerous pictures on Instagram. Sitara shared pictures of her pouting with Kim Kardashian. She also shared other photos of her posing with Rekha, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

Mahesh shared a family photo of them together, writing, “A special night celebrating the union of a lovely couple! Wishing the family & #Anant @radhmerch1610 a lifetime of happiness in this beautiful journey of marriage!” He also shared a picture with cricketer MS Dhoni, calling him a ‘legend’.