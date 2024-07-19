Raghav Chadha wishes sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra on birthday with unseen family portrait

When Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha married actor Parineeti Chopra last year, the internet was amazed at how the Chopra family has enabled a crossover between AAP and American actor-popstar Nick Jonas, who is married to Parineeti's first cousin, Priyanka Chopra. Now, Raghav has shared an unseen family portrait to wish Priyanka on her 42nd birthday. (Also Read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha rock chic outfits, hold hands as they watch Wimbledon 2024 finals. See pics) Raghav Chadha wishes Priyanka Chopra on birthday with this unseen family portrait

Chopra family portrait

The family portrait had Nick, Priyanka, their daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, Parineeti, Raghav, and Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra posing together. Nick wore a beige shirt over a white vest, with matching trousers. Priyanka can be seen in a cream gown, holding Malti in her arms. Malti is in a pink dress, smiling.

Madhu is seen wearing a striped white dress, standing next to Parineeti, who wears a white top, a white shirt over it, and black leather pants. Raghav can be seen in a navy blue shirt and matching denims, while Siddharth chose a green polo-neck t-shirt and blue denims for the occasion. Raghav captioned the post, “Happy Birthday, @priyankachopra! Wishing you a fabulous year sprinkled with stardust, love and happiness (hug emoji).”

Parineeti, Siddharth wish Priyanka

Parineeti also took to her Instagram Stories earlier in the day to share a childhood picture of her and Priyanka. Priyanka, whom she fondly refers to as “Mimi didi,” has her arm wrapped around Parineeti's neck in the throwback picture. Parineeti wrote along with it, “Happiest birthday mini di (heart eyes emoji). Wishing you the best always and always! @priyankachopra."

Parineeti Chopra wishes Priyanka Chopra with a throwback picture

Siddharth took to his Instagram handle to share another family portrait, a throwback to one of the extended Chopra khandan. One can spot not only Priyanka and Parineeti in there but also Priyanka's late father, Ashok Chopra. Siddharth shared it in a carousel post with a recent picture of Priyanka, where she's seen on a yacht in a printed blue dress with a candid expression.

Her brother wrote in the caption, “Happy happy birthday Big Sister. From Being the Glue to us all. Total Rockstar. Wish you the very best in life. Have an awesome year ahead (emojis).” Parineeti also shared the throwback family portrait on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Haha whatta flashback (heart eyes emoji).”

Priyanka will be next seen in The Bluff and Heads of State. Meanwhile, Parineeti last starred in Amar Singh Chamkila.