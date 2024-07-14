Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha rock chic outfits, hold hands as they watch Wimbledon 2024 finals. See pics

The finale of Wimbledon 2024 is here, and a few Bollywood stars are in attendance to watch the match. Actor Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband Raghav Chadha were spotted enjoying a date in London during the tournament. (Also read: Wimbledon final: Sonam Kapoor goes on a tennis court date with hubby Anand Ahuja. See pics) Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at the Wimbledon 2024 finals.

Parineeti and Raghav at Wimbledon

Parineeti opted for a white dress for the day look, and paired it with a matching white coat along with black shades. Raghav looked dapper in a white shirt styled with a brown blazer red tie. Parineeti took to her Instagram Stories to share a bunch of pictures from the day out. The first picture saw them holding hands on the stands, with the caption, ‘Wimbledon Finals 2024.’ A second picture gave a glimpse of the area as the match was about to begin. Another picture was simply of a bowl of strawberries and cream, which she captioned as ‘Tradition.’

Parineeti via her Instagram Stories.

More details

The final will see a clash at the Wimbledon Centre Court between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and a legend of the game, Novak Djokovic. Into his first final this year, Djokovic is now aiming for a historic 25th Slam.

Apart of Parineeti and Raghav, some other Bollywood star couples also marked their presence at the Wimbledon matches in the last few days. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were photographed walking hand-in-hand and smiling for the cameras on Saturday. Last week, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were present at the match too. Kiara also shared a bunch of pictures from the day on her Instagram, and wrote in the caption, “I have to to be honest I was recently introduced to tennis by my husband and this was the best experience ever! @wimbledon live, centre court , strawberries and cream and a fabulous game - doesn’t get better!”