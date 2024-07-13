Wimbledon final: Sonam Kapoor goes on a tennis court date with hubby Anand Ahuja. See pics

Happy sighting

The couple was photographed walking hand-in-hand and smiling for the cameras. Both Sonam and Anand looked stylish, with Sonam wearing a striped Bottega Veneta skirt and top and Anand sporting a grey shirt clubbed with black trousers.

For the outing, Sonam wore a sophisticated striking long dress in yellow, blue, and black layered with an optical crinkle cotton check ensemble, featuring a sleeved shirt in white, blue, and black, and a matching long skirt. Her look was complemented by the sleek shoes in black. Sonam carried a bag in black.

Sonam took to Instagram to share her excitement. She shared one picture in which she is beaming with joy as she poses with Anand. “Love you Anand Ahuja for always showing me the best in life,” she wrote along the image.

Her Insta story.

About Wimbledon final

The Wimbledon women's singles final will see Italy's 7th seed Jasmine Paolini take on 31st seeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova at the All England Club on Saturday. In the men's doubles final, Australia's Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson will be taking on Finland's Harri Heliövaara and Britain's Henry Patten.

There is also a clash at the Wimbledon Centre Court between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and a legend of the game, Novak Djokovic. If the Serbian icon wins this match, he will equal Roger Federer's count of Wimbledon men's singles final triumphs. He will also win his 25th Grand Slam. It will also witness the mixed doubles final after it was shifted from Thursday due to inclement weather. In this match, Mexico's Santiago González and Giuliana Olmos will take on Poland's Jan Zieliński and Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei.