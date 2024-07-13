Wimbledon 2024: Barbora Krejcikova beats Jasmine Paolini to win second Grand Slam title

Barbora Krejcikova beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2-, 2-6, 6-4 on Saturday on the iconic Centre Court in the Wimbledon 2024 women's singles final to claim her second Grand Slam title. With the win, Krejcikova became the fourth Czech player to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish in the Open Era after her one-time mentor Jana Novotna, Petra Kvitova and last year’s champion Marketa Vondrousova. Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova celebrates winning the final against Italy's Jasmine Paolini (REUTERS)

Krejcikova headed to London on the back of a forgettable first half of 2024, marred by injuries. But a stunning run to the final and eventually a title haul was a testament to the fact that when the 28-year-old makes it to the final stages of a tournament, she finds a way to win. Krejcikova has now won 12 of her 13 major finals - 2-0 in singles, 3-0 in mixed doubles and 7-1 in doubles. Not to forget, she will next go to Paris as the defending champion in doubles.

Krejcikova, more a clay court specialist, having won her maiden major at the French Open in 2021, displayed a more aggressive brand of tennis on Centre Court, to register 28 winners against Poalini. She made a spectacular start to the final, winning 11 of the first 11 points, as she secured a break in the Italian's first service game with a smooth forehand winner. She then broke back again and did not face a single break point to comfortably bag the first set.

It seemed that Krejcikova would likely secure a straight-set win, but Poalini's unexpected resurgence in the second set, breaking twice as she registered eight winners, added a thrilling unpredictability to the match.

In the deciding third, the two displayed more consistent tennis, with both winning their respective first three service games before Krejcikova drew first blood in the seventh game after Paolini double-faulted. Paolini did fight off two match points, but a deep, unreturnable serve serve from Krejcikova did the final damage as she raised her arms aloft in victory.

“It’s unbelievable,” Krejcikova said, looking down at the gleaming Venus Rosewater Dish in her hands. “I’m standing here. I’m a Wimbledon winner. This is the best day of my life.”

“I was just telling myself to be brave even if it got to 5-all. It’s such a great final and a great competition and I’m so happy to be enjoying this moment.”