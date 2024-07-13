Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova, Wimbledon 2024 final Live updates: Stage set for new champion at All England Club
Wimbledon 2024 final Live score: The stage is set at the All England Club, with the iconic Centre Court ready to witness the coronation of a new women's singles champion. No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini will take on Barbora Krejčíková in the summit clash, with both aiming to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish for the first time in their careers. With her aggressive game style, Paolini took down the big-hitting Donna Vekic to reach her second Grand Slam final just a month after losing to Iga Swiatek in the French Open final in Paris. She also became the first Italian woman to make the final at the SW19 and the first player ranked outside the top five on the WTA tour in the last 50 years to reach the final at the Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same season. Krejčíková, the 2021 French Open winner and former world no. 2, on the other hand, will be aiming to lift her second Slam....Read More
This will be their first face-off in a WTA main draw match. Their only ever encounter on the tour was back in 2018, in the Australian Open qualifiers, where Krejčíková dropped just three games en route to a straight-set win.
Paolini is bidding to become the first Italian woman in Open Era to lift the Wimbledon title and avoid being the sixth in history to lose both the French Open and Wimbledon finals in the same season: Evonne Goolagong (1972), Chris Evert (1973 and 1984), Olga Morozova (1974), Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (1995 and 1996) and Venus Williams (2002). Krejcikova, on the other hand, aims to become the first woman in the Open Era to win the title at the SW19 after being winless at the tournament.
Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova, Wimbledon 2024 final Live: What did Jasmine Paolini say?
Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova, Wimbledon 2024 final Live: Speaking after her semi-final win, Paolini said, "The last months have been crazy for me. It is a dream. I was watching finals when I was a kid on this Wimbledon."
"You know there is no place better than here to fight for every ball and every point. I will remember this forever," she added.
Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova, Wimbledon 2024 final Live: Barbora Krejcikova 's run to final
Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova, Wimbledon 2024 final Live: 1st rd: bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (1/7), 7-5
2nd rd: bt Katie Volynets (USA) 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/5)
3rd rd: bt Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) 6-0, 4-3 - retired
4th rd: bt Danielle Collins (USA x11) 7-5, 6-3
QF: bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)
SF: bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova, Wimbledon 2024 final Live: Jasmine Paolini's path to final
Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova, Wimbledon 2024 final Live: 1st rd: bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 7-5, 6-3
2nd rd: bt Greet Minnen (BEL) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2
3rd rd: bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 7-6 (7/4), 6-1
4th rd: bt Madison Keys (USA x12) 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 5-5 retired
QF: bt Emma Navarro (USA x19) 6-2, 6-1
SF: bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10/8)
Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova, Wimbledon 2024 final Live: What ranking points is at stake?
Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova, Wimbledon 2024 final Live: The winner will earn 2000 points, while the runner-up will gain 1300 points. If Paolini wins, she will rise to the fifth spot in the WTA rankings, and for Krejcikova, if she bags her second Slam, she would would be back in the top 10.
Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova, Wimbledon 2024 final Live: A one of a kind final
Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova, Wimbledon 2024 final Live: This will be the first women's singles final in the Open Era at a Grand Slam where the two opponents faces each other only at a major qualifier. Krejcikova had won 6-2, 6-1 against Paolini in the 2018 Australian Open qualifier round 1
