Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova, Wimbledon 2024 final Live updates: Stage set for new champion at All England Club

Live

Wimbledon 2024 Final live score: Follow live updates of women's singles final at the All England Club between Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova

Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova, Wimbledon 2024 final Live updates

Wimbledon 2024 final Live score: The stage is set at the All England Club, with the iconic Centre Court ready to witness the coronation of a new women's singles champion. No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini will take on Barbora Krejčíková in the summit clash, with both aiming to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish for the first time in their careers. With her aggressive game style, Paolini took down the big-hitting Donna Vekic to reach her second Grand Slam final just a month after losing to Iga Swiatek in the French Open final in Paris. She also became the first Italian woman to make the final at the SW19 and the first player ranked outside the top five on the WTA tour in the last 50 years to reach the final at the Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same season. Krejčíková, the 2021 French Open winner and former world no. 2, on the other hand, will be aiming to lift her second Slam....Read More

This will be their first face-off in a WTA main draw match. Their only ever encounter on the tour was back in 2018, in the Australian Open qualifiers, where Krejčíková dropped just three games en route to a straight-set win. Paolini is bidding to become the first Italian woman in Open Era to lift the Wimbledon title and avoid being the sixth in history to lose both the French Open and Wimbledon finals in the same season: Evonne Goolagong (1972), Chris Evert (1973 and 1984), Olga Morozova (1974), Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (1995 and 1996) and Venus Williams (2002). Krejcikova, on the other hand, aims to become the first woman in the Open Era to win the title at the SW19 after being winless at the tournament.