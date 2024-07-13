The Princess of Wales, Kale Middleton, is confirmed to attend the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday in a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis according to news agency AP. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, will attend the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz(Reuters)

The Princess will be in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch defending champion Carlos Alcaraz play Novak Djokovic according to Kensington Palace.

Middleton, the wife of the heir to the throne, Prince William, has been the patron of the All England Club since 2016. One of her ceremonial duties is to hand out the winner's trophy after each men's and women's singles final.

Though she will be attending the men's final, Middleton will not be able to attend the women's final on Saturday between Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krecjcikova. The winner's trophy will be handed out by Deborah Jevans, chair of the All England Club, instead, said Wimbledon organisers.

This is the Princess of Wales' second public appearance after she announced having been diagnosed with cancer. Her only other public appearance was to attend the birthday parade for King Charles III in March.

The 42-year-old princess had disappeared from the public eye six months ago, amidst immense public speculation, to undergo surgery, following which she has been receiving preventative chemotherapy.

During her absence from the public eye, she became a trending topic on the internet as well, with theories discussing what could have happened to Middleton.

Kensington Palace has refrained from mentioning the nature and specifics of her cancer diagnosis.

King Charles III has also been undergoing cancer treatment while maintaining a busy public schedule.