Meghan Markle went on at least 13 foreign holidays despite accusing royals of taking her passport away: Report

Meghan Markle reportedly went on at least 13 foreign holidays despite telling Oprah Winfrey that her passport had been confiscated by the royals. According to The Sun, Meghan claimed in the 2021 interview after she joined the royal family, she saw her passport again only after she was in California. Meghan Markle allegedly went on at least 13 foreign holidays despite accusing royals of taking her passport away (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

“You couldn’t just go. You couldn’t. I mean, you have to understand, as well, when I joined that family, that was the last time, until we came here, that I saw my passport, my driver’s licence, my keys. All that gets turned over. I didn’t see any of that any more,” Meghan told Winfrey.

Royal sources told the outlet that Meghan’s passport had been kept safe so that it did not fall into wrong hands. However, it would have still been used by her for her holidays. In fact, according to insiders, the Duchess of Sussex must have shown it to border officials at at least 12 countries she visited as a tourist at that time.

The trips Meghan took after starting to date Prince Harry included tours to New York, Ibiza, Italy and Botswana. They also went to three official royal tours, including to Morocco, South Africa and Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.

‘Of course the Royal Family would want to keep Meghan’s passport safe’

All members of the royal family require a passport to travel abroad, excluding the monarch.

“Of course the Royal Family would want to keep Meghan’s passport safe,” royal author Margaret Holder previously said. “But it’s unthinkable she didn’t carry it for personal and private trips such as her New York baby shower, travelling to see friends in Canada, partying in Amsterdam and going to Lake Como with George Clooney.”

Meghan made several other sensational claims in her interview with Winfrey, including that racist comments were passed about the colour of her children’s skin. Winfrey said that Harry clarified “it was not his grandmother or grandfather who were part of those conversations.”