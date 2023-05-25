Home / India News / Watch: Tanzanian national hails Arijit Singh as favourite, sings ‘Channa Mereya’ at cultural event in Delhi

Watch: Tanzanian national hails Arijit Singh as favourite, sings ‘Channa Mereya’ at cultural event in Delhi

ByNisha Anand
May 25, 2023 11:00 PM IST

Tanzanian national Fahidi Alli Pazzy also shared his journey of learning the Hindi language and said he wanted to make a career in Hindi music.

A Tanzanian national, Fahidi Alli Pazzy, who arrived in India last week to attend the ongoing ‘Hindi Vishwa Yatra’ cultural event organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in Delhi, expressed his admiration for Hindi songs and hailed singer Arijit Singh as his favourite. Pazzy, who said he had been studying Hindi for the past nine years, also said that Singh’s famous Bollywood song ‘Channa Mereya’ is his favourite and sang a few verses.

A Tanzanian national, Fahidi Alli Pazzy, who is in Delhi currently to attend 'Vishwa Hindi Yatra' event organised by ICCR.(PTI)

While speaking to news agency PTI, Pazzy shared his journey of learning the Hindi language and said he wanted to make a career in Hindi music. “In Tanzania, I studied Hindi once a week for the past 9 years. I like singing Hindi songs. I want to be a great singer of Hindi songs, maybe in my country Tanzania or over the world or here...,” he said.

Heaping praise on Singh for his melodious voice, Pazzy described the song as “very beautiful” and said he can sing it too. Pazzy’s captivating voice captured the essence of ‘Channa Mereya’, a widely acclaimed 2016 track from the film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. The song, known for its portrayal of heartbreak and longing, is widely regarded as one of Arijit Singh's massive hits.

Pazzy ‘soulful’ voice won hearts on the internet as the video circulated. Praising Pazzy's attempts, a Twitter user reacted saying “…music transcends boundaries...beautiful.”

Another user also expanded upon the growing influence of Hindi and its potential as a soft power. “…From Bollywood blockbusters to yoga's global embrace, Hindi is captivating hearts & minds across the globe,” the user said.

ICCR’s Hindi Vishwa Yatra is the ongoing week-long cultural event where 31 Hindi-speaking delegates from 13 countries have arrived to exchange cultural ties and promote the Hindi language. The event began on May 20 and is expected to conclude Monday.

ICCR, founded in 1950 by Maulana Abul Kalam Muhiyuddin Ahmed, a prominent freedom fighter, works to promote cultural relations between India and other countries. The Delhi-based institution currently functions as an autonomous organisation of the Union government.

