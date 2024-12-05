Abhijeet Bhattacharya reveals reason behind rift with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘He is no longer just a human being’

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who was the popular voice behind several iconic songs featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the 1990s-2000s, opened up about the reason behind not being his voice anymore. The singer also revealed if the two still hold grudges against each other. Abhijeet Bhattacharya on his rift with Shah Rukh Khan.

(Also Read: Dua Lipa Mumbai concert: Abhijeet Bhattacharya responds to Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup credit controversy)

Abhijeet Bhattacharya on rift with Shah Rukh Khan

In a conversation with ANI, Abhijeet Bhattacharya said his issues with the superstar began after he felt he was not being credited properly for his work. Explaining why he stopped singing for Shah Rukh, Abhijeet said, “When self-respect is hurt, you feel like saying, 'Enough is enough.' I wasn't singing for him (Shah Rukh); I was singing for my work. But when I saw that they were acknowledging everyone--like a tea vendor who serves tea on set--but not acknowledging the singer, I felt, 'Why should I be your voice?'”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya holds no grudges

When asked if Shah Rukh Khan ever tried to reconcile after their rift, Abhijeet Bhattacharya replied, “It's not that my relationship with SRK is broken, but Shah Rukh is now such a huge star that he's no longer just a human being. Even he probably doesn't realize the level he has reached. So why should I expect anything from him? I'm still the same person I was; I am growing in my own way. I'm 5-6 years older than him. He's over 60, and I'm also in my 60s. There was no need for anyone to apologize. Both of us have egos. Our birthdays are just a day apart; we are both Scorpios. But I'm the bigger Scorpio. I don't need him or his support.”

For the unversed, Abhijeet Bhattacharya has voiced some of the biggest Shah Rukh Khan songs including the ‘Woh Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai’ from Baadshah, ‘Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha’ to Chalte Chalte’s title track.

Recently, Dua Lipa surprised everyone during her Mumbai concert by performing on Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo mashup. However, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who is the singer of ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ expressed his disappointment on not being credited for his work. His son Jay Bhattacharya also wrote a lengthy post on his Instagram after Dua’s performance went viral, criticising the Dance the Night singer for not crediting his father and Anu.