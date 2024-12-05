Fans think Shah Rukh Khan looks like Anil Kapoor in this video from a Delhi event. Do you see the resemblance?

Shah Rukh Khan adds energy to the party

On Thursday, several videos of the actor getting on stage to dance to his chartbuster song from blockbuster spy-thriller Pathaan, which also starred Deepika Padukone in the lead role, surfaced on social media. Fans have taken to social media to point out the striking similarity between Shah Rukh and Anil in the video.

“Wow looks like Anil Kapoor here,” wrote one user, with another agreeing and writing, “I also feel so”.

“I thought it is Anil Kapoor,” shared another user. One comment read, “I thought that was Anil Kapoor for a second”, with another mentioning, “He looks like Anil Kapoor here”.

The inside video from the gala shows Shah Rukh doing the hookstep of the song, leaving the audience in awe. The crowd can be seen cheering and whistling as Shah Rukh performs with his trademark charm and charisma.

He looks smart in an all-black attire comprising a bandh gala jacket, matching pants and formal shoes. Shah Rukh added a bling to the outfit with a diamond-studded brooch. He completed the look with black shades, a watch and a silver ‘kada’.

Fans in awe

His fans couldn't help but gush over him after watching the video. The comments section was flooded with admiration, with many fans stating that Shah Rukh is "ageing like fine wine". The video was showered with red heart emojis by fans.

“He's doing so perfectly on his 50s and I am suffering knee pain and back pain in my 20s” one user wrote, with another sharing, “He is always adorable in our hearts.”

One user shared, “Party Pathaan Ki Ho Toh Mehmaan-Nawaazi Ke Liye Pathaan Toh Aayega Hi”, with another mentioning, “Shah Rukh Khan winning hearts with his new cut & awesome moves in this latest spotting at a private event in Delhi." One comment read, “SRK is very kind, very lovely, and has a big heart and the best personality," with one gushing, “Jalwa hai Khan sahab ka".

On the work front

The actor is currently prepping for his action-drama King, in which he is expected to play the role of a gangster. Shah Rukh, in an interview with Variety, said that Sujoy Ghosh's King is going to be a massy, emotional film. It would also star his daughter Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh has also done voiceover for the Hindi version of Disney's In the Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King. While the actor plays the grown-up version of Mufasa, his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan have voiced Simba and younger Mufasa, respectively. The film is scheduled to release on December 20 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Next, he also expected to begin work for YRF's Tiger vs Pathaan soon. The film is part of Aditya Chopra's spy universe, comprising Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2 and Alpha.