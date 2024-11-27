Shah Rukh Khan draws parallels between Mufasa’s journey in The Lion King and his life: ‘Raj kiya sabhi ke dilon par’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who will lend his voice to Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King's Hindi version, has spoken about how his life is similar to that of the protagonist in the film. Taking to its YouTube channel on Wednesday, Walt Disney Studios India posted a video in which the actor spoke about Mufasa. (Also Read | Mufasa: The Lion King trailer teases big adventures; fans can't decide between Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu voiceovers) Shah Rukh Khan is a part of Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King.

Shah Rukh talks bout Mufasa

Delving into the inspiring journey of Mufasa’s rise as the king of the jungle, Shah Rukh narrated the story as a tale of hardship, perseverance, and triumph. He echoed his own inspiring journey to becoming one of India’s most beloved superstars. The video began with Shah Rukh saying, “Yeh kahaani hai ek aese raja ki jise virasat ki roshni nahi, tanhaiyo ki virasat mili (This story is about a certain king who got darkness instead of a grand legacy).”

Shah Rukh ion similarities between his and Mufasa's story

Shah Rukh continued, "Lekin uski rago mein behta tha uka junoon. Aur usi junoon se usne zameen se uthkar aasmaaan ko chhua. Zameen par toh kayi badshah hukumat karte aaye hai par usne raaj kiya sabhi ke dilon par. Halath ki aandhiyon se utha, ek saccha raja. Kaafi milti julti hai na yeh kahani (smiles)? Par yeh kahani hai Mufasa ki (But he had passion. With that passion, he rose from the ground to touch the sky. Many kings ruled the land, but he ruled the hearts of the people. He rose from his tough situation, a true king. this story sounds similar, right? But it's a story about Mufasa)." The edited video also featured several scenes from the upcoming film.

About Mufasa

In the Hindi version of the film, Shah Rukh's elder son, Aryan Khan, voices Simba. AbRam Khan will voice a young Mufasa. Other actors who will lend their voices include Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, and Meiyang Chang as Taka. The film is directed by Barry Jenkins. Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King will release in India on December 20, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, introducing an orphaned cub called Mufasa, a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline—and their expansive journey alongside an extraordinary group of misfits.