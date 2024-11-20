Mufasa: The Lion King trailer teases big adventures; fans can't decide between Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu voiceovers

New trailer out

The prequel, helmed by Barry Jenkins, is drawn from the 1994 animated classic The Lion King, which was adapted by Jon Favreau in 2019. The film will trace the story of Simba’s father, depicting his journey from an orphaned lion cub to a leader.

The two-minute trailer begins with Timon and Pumbaa having a candid conversation with Rafiki, the shaman and adviser to Simba. They give a fun twist to the song "Hakuna Matata" by changing it to "Hakuna Mufasa," signalling a new direction for the story.

The trailer then shows Mufasa as a vulnerable cub, who learns to survive in the world alone after a flood separates him from his family. He is soon found by Taka, a young lion who introduces him to the ways of royal pride. Despite having different upbringings, they form a deep bond. The trailer then gives a glimpse of all the adventures of them together in the wild, the conflicts and the bonds.

About the film

Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, introducing an orphaned cub called Mufasa, a sympathetic lion named Taka — the heir to a royal bloodline — and their expansive journey alongside an extraordinary group of misfits.

About the cast of the film

Shah Rukh Khan has voiced the Mufasa in Hindi, with his son Aryan Khan lending his voice as Simba. Shah Rukh’s youngest son AbRam Khan has voiced Mufasa (cub). Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, Makarand Deshpande as Rafiki and Meiyang Chang as Taka.

When it comes to the Telugu version, Mahesh Babu has lent his voice for the role of Mufasa, ⁠Brahmanandam as Pumbaa, ⁠Ali as Timon, ⁠Satyadev as Taka and ⁠Ayyappa P Sharma as Kiros. It has just been announced that Tamil actor Arjun Das is the voice of Mufasa in Tamil.

Fans of both Shah Rukh and Mahesh Babu took to the comments sections of the respective trailers, praising their favourite star. However, no consensus could be reached on who is better.

The voices in English language of the film are – Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Taka), Tiffany Boone (Sarabi), Kagiso Lediga (Young Rafiki), Preston Nyman (Zazu), Mads Mikkelsen (Kiros), Thandiwe Newton (Eshe), Lennie James (Obasi), Anika Noni Rose (Afia), Keith David (Masego), John Kani (Rafiki), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Donald Glover (Simba), Braelyn Rankins (Young Mufasa), and Theo Somolu (Young Taka).

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King will be released in India on December 20 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is directed by Barry Jenkins.