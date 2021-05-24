Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rajesh Roshan recalls feeling Amitabh Bachchan's 'anger on the phone'
Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Rajesh Roshan recalls feeling Amitabh Bachchan's 'anger on the phone'

  • Rajesh Roshan, on his birthday, recalled the story behind the song Chookar Mere Man Ko and having a phone call with Amitabh Bachchan during which he could 'feel' the actor's anger.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 12:49 PM IST

Music director Rajesh Roshan recalled the story behind one of his hit songs, Chookar Mere Mann Ko, and how it made actor Amitabh Bachchan angry. The song was composed for the 1981 film Yaarana.

In an interview on his 66th birthday, Rajesh said that Amitabh was busy shooting another film when he finalised the song. The idea of fitting the song sequence in his packed schedule made him angry, but he agreed to do it.

The song had a 'big history', Rajesh told indianexpress.com. "Amitabh Bachchan used to regularly come to my music room for Yaarana after he was done with its shooting. When the song was getting made, he went to shoot this movie in Calcutta. From there, he called me one morning, and said this song has been made very fast, he won’t be able to shoot it. I told him if he has faith in me, he should film it. I could feel his anger on the phone."

He continued, "But he shot the song as it is, he never cancelled it though he was in a position to tell director Raakesh Kumar to change the song and the music director, but he didn’t. It often happens today though. Today, nobody will forget the way Kishore Kumar sang it, like the lines 'Aaja tera aanchal yeh pyaar se main bhar doon…' It’s a song to remember.”

Also read: When Hrithik Roshan talked about his hard childhood: ‘We couldn’t pay rent, slept on mats’

Rajesh and his filmmaker brother Rakesh are the sons of late music director Roshan. The two brothers have collaborated on several films such as Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3. He has also composed the music for his nephew Hrithik Roshan's films such as Kites and Kaabil.

