Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal dance to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai song Ek Pal Ka Jeena at IIFA 2023. Watch

On Saturday, Hrithik Roshan bagged the trophy for Best Actor in a Leading Role at International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2023. Now, a video of Hrithik from the event, which was held in Abu Dhabi, is being widely circulated on social media. In it, Hrithik is dancing with Vicky Kaushal on the IIFA stage. The actors are seen doing the hookstep of Hrithik's song Ek Pal Ka Jeena, which featured in his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000). Also read: IIFA 2023 winners full list Vicky Kaushal and Hrithik Roshan dance to Ek Pal Ka Jeena at IIFA 2023.

After they danced together, Vicky bowed down in front of Hrithik, who stopped him and went in for a hug instead. Vicky and Hrithik were seen on stage with actor Abhishek Bachchan, who looked on as the two danced to Ek Pal Ka Jeena. All three were dressed in dark suits.

Reactions to Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal's dance

Fans loved their dance video, which attracted lots of reactions. Commenting on the clip shared by fan page on Instagram, a person wrote about Hrithik, "Still smooth as f***." One more said, "Amazinggggg!" A person also commented, "Love this! I was just listening to this soundtrack on Spotify." Another one said, “My favourite actor dancing to my favourite song from my favourite film (Kaho Na Pyaar Hai).”

Hrithik won Best Actor in a Leading Role award at IIFA 2023 for his performance in Vikram Vedha, which also starred Saif Ali Khan. In his acceptance speech, Hrithik said, "I have lived with Vedha for many years now. It began right here in Abu Dhabi. I gave my first shot as Vedha here...it feels like life has come full circle to me. Vedha helped me unleash madness inside me which I did not know that it exist. Thank you universe and thank you Vedha for helping me discover that madness and helping me discover the strength to hold that madness."

IIFA 2023 was a star-studded affair

The International Indian Film Academy Awards took place in Abu Dhabi on May 27. Several celebrities also performed at the event, and set the stage on fire with their dance moves. Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi and other wowed fans with their performances.

Salman Khan danced to Seeti Maar from Radhe and Aaj Ki Party from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He also performed with Norwegian dance group Quick Style. Kriti Sanon also danced to her song Thumkeshwari at IIFA 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON