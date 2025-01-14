Jaideep Ahlawat's father dies, actor rushes to Delhi leaving Paatal Lok 2 promotions

Jaideep Ahlawat, best known for his roles in movies like Raazi, Gangs of Wasseypur, and in the series Paatal Lok, is mourning the loss of his father, who died on January 14, 2025. Upon receiving the news, the actor rushed to Delhi to be with his family during this challenging period. Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away. (Instagram)

Jaideep Ahlawat's team issues statement as he mourns loss of his father

The actor's team confirmed the news of his father's death in an official statement. The statement read, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jaideep Ahlawat's beloved father. He departed for his heavenly abode surrounded by family and love. Jaideep and his family request privacy during this difficult time as they cope with their profound loss. We thank you for your understanding and prayers (sic)."

Jaideep Ahlawat's father was a retired teacher. In an earlier interview with Saurabh Sachdeva, the actor had shared how it was his father who supported him so that he could pursue a career in acting. He revealed that when he told his parents that he wanted to join Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), his father never said no to him and added, “He said ‘What will happen? At best, if he fails, he will take up farming’”

Jaideep Ahlawat's upcoming show

Jaideep Ahlawat is currently gearing up for the release of the second season of his popular series, Paatal Lok. He is set to reprise his role as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary. The new season will focus on the character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary (Jaideep) and his team navigating an uncharted territory - “a perilous ‘fresh hell’ that will test them like never before”.

The plot of the show remains under wraps. Helmed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, season 2 will also feature Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua in pivotal roles. The crime drama is set to premiere on Prime Video on January 17.