Paatal Lok 2 release date: Here's when Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh's hit Prime Video show will be back

Paatal Lok 2 gets a release date

On Monday, the makers of the show announced the release date of the show. The eight-episode series is created and executive-produced by Sudip Sharma. It is backed by Clean Slate Filmz Production in association with Eunoia Films LLP.

The new season will focus on the character of ‘Hathi Ram Chaudhary’ (Jaideep) and his team navigating an uncharted territory - “a perilous ‘fresh hell’ that will test them like never before”. The plot of the show remains under wraps.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, Paatal Lok season 2 will also star Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua in pivotal roles. The crime drama will premiere on Prime Video.

Sudip Sharma is elated to finally open the second chapter in front of the fans.

"The overwhelming response to the first season filled me with immense gratitude and inspired me to craft stories that are raw, relatable, and intensely gripping. The streaming service also acted as a perfect medium to bring out unique storytelling to life, offering our team a platform to expose and expand our horizons in terms of visual representation. Collaborating with an exceptional team has been a privilege, and together we’ve elevated this drama to new heights, amplifying the themes of crime, mystery, and suspense,” said the creator and showrunner of the series.

About Pataal Lok

The first season of the crime thriller was released in May 2020, and became popular for its intense storyline. It was directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. The show featured Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Richa Chaturvedi.

The first chapter of the show delved deep into the underbelly of Indian society, with the spotlight on how the news industry works. It was the storytelling, unexpected twists, adrenaline-pumping thrills, and a thought-provoking climax which left a lasting impression on the viewers.

Now, the makers have stressed that the stakes are high in the second season. “This upcoming season promises to propel the drama barometer to new heights drawing viewers into an even darker, immersive and more treacherous world,” read the press note.

Talking about the upcoming season, Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India, said, “Paatal Lok made a huge impact with its gripping narrative, layered characters and raw portrayal of societal realities, earning critical acclaim and a massive fanbase. At Prime Video, we always prioritise two essential aspects across our shows —the unique and compelling nature of the stories we tell, and identifying the right time to bring those narratives to our audience. The phenomenal response to the first season of the neo-noir crime drama inspired us to delve even deeper into its immersive world with the second installment. While collaborating once again with Sudip, Avinash and the talented cast behind this groundbreaking series, we are excited to unveil a new chapter that pushes creative boundaries.”