Paatal Lok makers tease season two with new poster featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, fans say: 'Don’t disappoint like Mirzapur'

The makers of Paatal Lok have shared a new poster of the web series. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Prime Video India teased season two of the show. (Also Read | 'Paatal Lok broke it for me': Abhishek Banerjee on being typecast as a comic actor) Jaideep Ahlawat featured in new poster of Paatal Lok.

Jaideep Ahlawat stars in Paatal Lok poster

In the new poster, Jaideep Ahlawat was seen staring at a knife which was very close to his eye. The blade of the weapon was drenched in blood. Paatal Lok was written on the poster in Hindi. The date wasn't revealed but only "new season coming soon" was written on the poster.

Fans react to new poster

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "You guys at Prime Video are taking way too much time in making another season of every hyped Indian show. Some people must have forgotten the plot by now." A comment read, "We want Hathiram and Hathoda Tyaagi." A person tweeted, "Don’t disappoint us like Mirzapur."

About Paatal Lok

The first season of the crime thriller, directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, was released in May 2020. The series was produced by Anushka Sharma under the banner Clean Slate Filmz. The show stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Richa Chaturvedi.

Paatal Lok season two

Earlier this year, Paatal Lok season two was announced by the makers. The show also stars Tillotama Shome, Jahnu Barua, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Anurag Arora. A few months ago, sharing the first look from season 2, Prime Video wrote, "Two seemingly disconnected cases get Hathiram and Ansari to work together again, sending them down the track of a nebulous conspiracy."

In 2020, Abhishek told news agency PTI, “I was wondering how I am getting the same kind of roles only to play and how I can break this. Thankfully, Paatal Lok broke it for me. People started realising that I am not only good at comedy and that I can pull off different kinds of characters.”