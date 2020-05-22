e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Every Hathi Ram Chaudhary pic from Paatal Lok is a mood. Which one are you? Asks Amazon

Every Hathi Ram Chaudhary pic from Paatal Lok is a mood. Which one are you? Asks Amazon

Amazon Prime’s Paatal Lok- related tweet has prompted tons of replies from tweeple.

it-s-viral Updated: May 22, 2020 14:34 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the character Hathi Ram Chaudhary from the noir-fiction drama Paatal Lok.
The image shows the character Hathi Ram Chaudhary from the noir-fiction drama Paatal Lok. (Twitter/@PrimeVideoIN )
         

Which among these pictures of Hathi Ram Chaudhary captures your mood currently? This is what Amazon Prime recently asked on Twitter and people obliged with all sorts of responses. Hathi Ram Chaudhary, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, is probably the newest favourite cop for many noir-fiction drama lovers. Thus, it didn’t long for people to relate to the images shared by the video on demand platform.

If you are yet to catch up on the latest rage that is Paatal Lok and wondering who is Hathi Ram Chaudhary is, allow us to fill the gaps without giving away any spoilers. He is a character from Amazon Prime Video’s latest complex and intriguing show Paatal Lok.

“Every Hathi Ram Chaudhary pic is a mood. Which one are you today?” Amazon Prime tweeted and shared four images of the character:

Since being shared yesterday, people flooded the comments section of the post with all sorts of reactions. While some chose one pic to describe their mood, a few couldn’t settle on just a single image. There were also some who expressed that all the pictures describe people’s mood during the ongoing lockdown.

“It’s the one with the chai,” wrote a Twitter user and many others reflected the same notion. This is probably because yesterday was International Tea Day. “These are pictures of me from Lockdown 1.0 to Lockdown 4.0,” wrote another. “Bro you rocked!! I am sure 90% Indian men can relate to your character and its emotions,” wrote another and praised Ahlawat.

Which Hathi Ram Chaudhary picture do you relate to?

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone Amphan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In