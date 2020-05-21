International Tea Day 2020: Here are some tweets to celebrate the occasion
May 21 is observed as the International Tea Day to celebrate this wholesome drink and all that it adds to our society.it-s-viral Updated: May 21, 2020 16:49 IST
Many of us may enjoy drinking a sizzling hot cup of tea. Be it because of its soothing fragrance or unique flavour, chai has become a staple beverage for many households. Today, May 21, is observed as the International Tea Day to celebrate this wholesome drink and all that it adds to our society.
Here are some of the funniest tweets from the microblogging application that showcase the importance of chai in people’s daily lives.
No truer words have ever been spoken.
#InternationalTeaDay— Aatm Nirbhar Vanshika 😏 (@ThatJammuGirl) May 21, 2020
When somebody asks me what does CHAI mean to you.
Me- pic.twitter.com/E7D2cHNUeJ
Raise your hand if tea is your comfort drink.
#InternationalTeaDay— Ahmed Khan🗨️ (@ahmedkhan1k) May 21, 2020
Headache
Mood kharab
Financial problem
Relationship problem
Le Chai Lover : pic.twitter.com/V2iNmvGNt9
What is your love language? Chai.
Find someone who is your adrak wali chai in this stone cold life #InternationalTeaDay pic.twitter.com/fZdWKWt99y— meme_e_ria (@meme_e_ria) May 21, 2020
Tea, don’t feel bad. There is enough love to go around and enough need for both you and coffee to thrive.
#InternationalTeaDay— मयंक 🌋 (@perfect_mynk) May 21, 2020
Chai is lob❤️ pic.twitter.com/nw9T26Jt16
We’re not saying drinking chai will solve all your problems but it will definitely give you more strength to deal with them.
#InternationalTeaDay— निर्लज्ज अभियंता (@BakCode) May 21, 2020
She: You are so relaxed during this pandemic, how?
Me: bas pic.twitter.com/D7AFsXQJZ3
92% water or 92% chai?
Happy #InternationalTeaDay— Shivu (@shivunainava) May 21, 2020
Chai lovers. pic.twitter.com/X0oAq79qf9
How can something be so aesthetically pleasing and tasty all at once?
Chai is not just a beverage, it's an emotion in India! #InternationalTeaDay pic.twitter.com/3JjmdpRh0D— Abhishek (@Abhi_rajput001) May 21, 2020
What are your thoughts on these posts? Any that speak directly to your tea-loving soul? Also, how are you planning on celebrating this day? With an extra cup of chai or maybe drinking a special rendition of the classic beverage? However, you may decide to honour the day just remember ‘tea isn’t only a drink, it is a feeling’.
Also read: World Laughter Day 2020: Here are some hilarious posts that will make you giggle