e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / International Tea Day 2020: Here are some tweets to celebrate the occasion

International Tea Day 2020: Here are some tweets to celebrate the occasion

May 21 is observed as the International Tea Day to celebrate this wholesome drink and all that it adds to our society.

it-s-viral Updated: May 21, 2020 16:49 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Today, May 21, is observed as the International Tea Day.
Today, May 21, is observed as the International Tea Day.(Twitter/@meme_e_ria)
         

Many of us may enjoy drinking a sizzling hot cup of tea. Be it because of its soothing fragrance or unique flavour, chai has become a staple beverage for many households. Today, May 21, is observed as the International Tea Day to celebrate this wholesome drink and all that it adds to our society.

Here are some of the funniest tweets from the microblogging application that showcase the importance of chai in people’s daily lives.

No truer words have ever been spoken.

Raise your hand if tea is your comfort drink.

What is your love language? Chai.

Tea, don’t feel bad. There is enough love to go around and enough need for both you and coffee to thrive.

We’re not saying drinking chai will solve all your problems but it will definitely give you more strength to deal with them.

92% water or 92% chai?

How can something be so aesthetically pleasing and tasty all at once?

What are your thoughts on these posts? Any that speak directly to your tea-loving soul? Also, how are you planning on celebrating this day? With an extra cup of chai or maybe drinking a special rendition of the classic beverage? However, you may decide to honour the day just remember ‘tea isn’t only a drink, it is a feeling’.

Also read: World Laughter Day 2020: Here are some hilarious posts that will make you giggle

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In