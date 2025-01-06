New Delhi, Actor Jaideep Ahlawat is returning as the world-weary 'jamunapar' police inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary in "Paatal Lok 2", whose trailer, released on Monday, promises a new mystery that takes its primary characters to Nagaland. Jaideep Ahlawat's Hathi Ram Chaudhary sets out to unravel new mystery in 'Paatal Lok 2' trailer

The eight-episode series, which is slated to stream on Prime Video from January 17, is directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware. Produced by Clean Slate Flimz in association with Eunoia Films, the crime thriller is written, created and executive produced by Sudip Sharma.

Ahlawat, who shot to great acclaim after the season one premiered in 2020, said the first season was a "milestone" in his career and the love he received for it still humbles him.

"Hathi Ram Chaudhary wasn’t just a character, it became a mirror reflecting the complexities of society and humanity, striking a chord with millions worldwide. With Season 2, we delve even deeper into Hathi Ram's psyche. This season unravels the raw, vulnerable side of him as he grapples with new adversities, uncharted moral dilemmas, and his own shadows," he said in a statement.

"It's darker, grittier, and layered with human complexities that will keep audiences on the edge. The teaser and poster have already ignited intrigue, and I can’t wait for viewers to experience this thrilling chapter of his journey," he added.

Besides Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh and Gul Panag are returning. Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor and Jahnu Barua also play pivotal roles.

The streamer shared the trailer of the crime thriller on its X handle. "New case, new place, and a new 'Paatal Lok'.#PaatalLokOnPrime, New Season, ," read the caption.

Set against the backdrop of Nagaland, the trailer brings back Chaudhary, who continues his dogged perseverance to fight systemic forces and societal evil that put him at odds with power brokers.

"Someone is pulling out the puzzle pieces of this case and my experience tells me, we can either save our jobs or do our duty in such situations," Chaudhary says at one point in the trailer as the team investigates the murder of a prominent Nagaland leader.

When a character warns him to not get too entangled with the case as it is "Paatal Lok" , he proclaims: "Don't worry, I'm the permanent resident of this netherworld."

