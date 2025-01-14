Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle find 80s Hollywood star's claim ‘offensive’ after being called ‘disaster tourists’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 14, 2025 02:10 PM IST

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were earlier spotted distributing food to help Los Angeles wildfire victims. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have responded to Justine Bateman’s critical comments about their efforts to help Los Angeles wildfire victims. As per a source close to the couple who spoke to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said that they find the claims to be ‘offensive.’ (Also read: 80s Hollywood star slams ‘disaster tourists’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ‘photo op’ amid L.A. wildfires)

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, right, speaks with Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, center, and Doug Goodwin, who's home was destroyed by the Eaton Fire, in Altadena.(AP)
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, right, speaks with Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, center, and Doug Goodwin, who's home was destroyed by the Eaton Fire, in Altadena.(AP)

What the source close to Harry and Meghan said

The source stated, “It’s offensive to Meghan and Harry that anybody would think this is merely a photo opportunity. Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles so this is, and always will be, home to her.”

The statement also read, “[She is] not just a tourist, her heart is completely broken for all the lives that have been lost and for those whose homes have been destroyed in these fires. [She has] invested significant time and resources, they have donated money and essential items. They have also dedicated countless hours to volunteering, long before the media even caught wind of their involvement.”

More details

It all started when Justine Bateman took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice her disapproval of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's efforts, where she stated, “Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive 'photo op' they achieved. They are 'touring the damage?' Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire.”

Meanwhile, due to the tragedy, Meghan also postponed the release of her Netflix cookery show – With Love, Meghan – from January 15 to March 4. "I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," she said.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On