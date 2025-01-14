Prince Harry and Meghan Markle find 80s Hollywood star's claim ‘offensive’ after being called ‘disaster tourists’

What the source close to Harry and Meghan said

The source stated, “It’s offensive to Meghan and Harry that anybody would think this is merely a photo opportunity. Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles so this is, and always will be, home to her.”

The statement also read, “[She is] not just a tourist, her heart is completely broken for all the lives that have been lost and for those whose homes have been destroyed in these fires. [She has] invested significant time and resources, they have donated money and essential items. They have also dedicated countless hours to volunteering, long before the media even caught wind of their involvement.”

More details

It all started when Justine Bateman took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice her disapproval of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's efforts, where she stated, “Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive 'photo op' they achieved. They are 'touring the damage?' Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire.”

Meanwhile, due to the tragedy, Meghan also postponed the release of her Netflix cookery show – With Love, Meghan – from January 15 to March 4. "I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," she said.