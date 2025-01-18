Kim Kardashian hints at secret romance with mystery man in Kardashians S6 trailer: ‘Had the intention of…’

Kim Kardashian is giving fans a peek into her love life in the newly released trailer for The Kardashians Season 6. In a candid moment, the 44-year-old star admits to ‘lying’ to the fans about her relationship status, hinting that she may not be as single as she’s let on. The new series will premiere in February. Kim Kardashian finally wears Princess Diana's Attallah Cross pendant, following 2023 auction buy(Photos: X)

Kim Kardashian teases secret relationship

In a new trailer unveiled on Friday, the SKIMS founder confesses to the camera, revealing, I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys." With a playful smirk, she jokes about not wanting love and attention, teasing that she’s not the person she appeared to be.

“Me not dating and not wanting love and attention?” she added. “I don’t think you know me.” In the trailer that debuted on Hulu, she discusses plans to add a "his closet" to her house, prompting her mother, Kris Jenner, to comment, "You must really like him." Kim playfully responds, "He'll be happy."

This season promises a year filled with ups and downs for the entire family. Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris will lean on each other for support as they juggle their roles as moms, navigate their businesses, and try to overcome the challenges that come with their ever-changing lives.

Who could be Kim's mystery man?

In August 2024, Kardashian told Jimmy Fallon that she wasn't actively looking for a relationship, a departure from her previous romance with Pete Davidson, which ended in the summer of 2022. Following her divorce from Kanye West, she was also briefly linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. early last year.

However, Page Six exclusively reported in December 2024 that Kardashian was dating a real estate investor outside of the public eye. At the time, the relationship was not considered serious as she was exploring other dating options. The reality TV star shares kids North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with rapper and ex-husband Kanye West.