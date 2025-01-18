Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson visit lord Shiva temple in India, step out holding hands, quashing breakup rumours

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin stepped out holding hands in Mumbai, India, putting to rest the swirling rumours of a breakup. The couple, who have been together since 2017 also visited the iconic Shri Babulnath Temple on Friday. The Coldplay frontman is currently in India as part of his band’s sold-out Music of the Spheres World Tour with Dakota accompanying him on the musical tour. Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson at visited the iconic Shri Babulnath Temple on Friday(Pic- coldplayindia._in)

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson visit Lord Shiva temple

Before the concert, the couple immersed themselves in the local culture with ease. Dakota opted for a printed cotton suit, with a dupatta draped over her head as a mark of respect. Chris, on the other hand, wore a calming pastel blue kurta, accessorised with a Rudraksha mala. One moment that captured the internet's attention was when Dakota leaned in to whisper a prayer into the ear of Nandi, a symbolic act believed to bring blessings to one's wishes.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson clears the air on split speculation

In photos obtained by People, the celebrities, both known for keeping their relationship low-key, turned heads with their coordinated casual looks. Chris opted for black pants, white sneakers, and a black graphic baseball cap. Dakota, 35, matched his style with a similar hat, a black tank midi dress, a gray sweater casually tied around her waist, and black sneakers. The pair were seen waving to onlookers, enjoying their low-key stroll.

Also read: Even Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson couldn't escape Mumbai traffic, fan spots them stuck in a jam. Watch

In a June 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress revealed that she loves to tour with her boyfriend when “she is not working.” And Chris did the same by visiting her on the Boston set of Madame Web.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's breakup rumour

Chris and Dakota began their relationship following the singer's amicable separation from ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he has two children, Apple and Moses. Speculation about a split between Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin started circulating in early 2024.

The speculation intensified when a source hinted that the couple had secretly split and reconciled without the public knowing. In March 2024, a report surfaced suggesting that the Coldplay frontman and the Madame Web actress had been engaged for years but were not in any rush to marry.

Also read: Bill Gates spills the beans on ‘intriguing’ 3-hour dinner chat with Trump: ‘I was impressed’

This started further chatter of a possible breakup, but by June, a source told People that the couple was "going strong" after overcoming past ups and downs, suggesting they were still very much together. The rumours resurfaced in August, with reports claiming the couple had ended their engagement. However, Dakota Johnson’s representative quickly shut down these claims, insisting the couple was "happily together."

In December, Chris addressed the rumors in a Rolling Stone interview, stating that romantic love was a big part of life but emphasized that it was important to keep things private.