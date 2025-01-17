Even Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson couldn't escape Mumbai traffic, fan spots them stuck in a jam. Watch

Mumbai traffic often tests the patience of many, and this time even Coldplay's Chris Martin and his partner and actor Dakota Johnson, were also no spared by it. The UK band's lead singer's video being stuck in the traffic soon after he landed in Mumbai has surfaced on internet. Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson stuck in Mumbai traffic.

Currently, Coldplay is in India for their highly anticipated concerts as a part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. Chris Martin arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening with his partner Dakota Johnson. Soon after posing for the paparazzi, the couple headed off to their stay. However, they got stuck in the Mumbai traffic. A fan spotted the couple's car and shared the video on social media.

Chris and Dakota stuck in Mumbai traffic

In the video, Chris was first seen visibly frustrated being struck in the traffic. Dakota, however, was seen smiling while she was busy on her phone. The video ended with Chris waving at the fan.

On Friday morning, Coldplay's official X account shared a picture of Chris Martin enjoying his time at Marine Drive in Mumbai a day ahead of the first concert in the city. The caption of the post read, "We are very happy and grateful to be here in India." Fans welcomed him with warm wishes in the comment section.

Coldplay concert details

Coldplay is set to perform four shows in India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The band kicked off the tour in Mumbai on January 18 at DY Patil Stadium and will perform two more shows on January 19 and January 21 before heading to Ahmedabad for their final concert on January 25 at Narendra Modi Stadium.