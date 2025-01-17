Coldplay's Republic Day gift to India: Ahmedabad concert will be streamed live on Jan 26. Here's where to watch

Coldplay has made a special announcement after landing in India on Thursday. The popular UK band will begin their India tour on Saturday with Mumbai and have promised a special treat for the upcoming Republic Day. Coldplay has made sure to make January 26 special for all Indians.

In a special video on Instagram, Coldplay members came together to announce that their Ahmedabad concert on January 26 will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. “Namaste to all our friends in India. We are so happy to tell you that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad is streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar. And you can watch it from where you are in India. We hope you can join us. We are so excited to come to your beautiful country. And we hope you are well. Much love,” said lead vocalist Chris Martin.

About the India tour

The band will perform in Mumbai for three days at DY Patil Sports Stadium: January 18, January 19, and January 21. Before Coldplay takes the stage, the audience will have the chance to enjoy live performances by Shone, Elyanna, and Jasleen Royal.

The Indian tour of Coldplay, organized by BookMyShow Live, doesn't end here. The band will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

After their India tour, the band will kick off their Hong Kong tour in April. In the same month, they'll also perform in South Korea.

Coldplay, the British rock band, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

Special arrangements

Two special trains being run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26 by Western Railway are set to provide relief for those wanting to attend concerts of renowned rock band Coldplay amid skyrocketing airfares between the two cities. An official on Thursday said though the two trains are "winter specials" as per the directive of the Railway Board, these are being operated to clear the extra rush of passengers in view of the Coldplay concerts on January 25 and 26 at Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat.

"Both the trains will depart from Bandra Terminus at 6:15am and reach Ahmedabad at 2pm on January 25 and at 1pm on January 26. On the return leg, the trains will leave from Ahmedabad the next day at 1:40am and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 8:40am. The second train will depart on January 27 at 00:50 am and arrive here at 8:30am," he said. These trains will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Udhna, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Gertapur in both directions, the official said. Other officials said airfares have soared between the metropolis and Gujarat's largest city due to the concerts, while trains on the route are also full.