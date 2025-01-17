Chris Martin poses at Marine Drive ahead of Coldplay's Mumbai concert: ‘Happy and grateful to be in India’

After a successful show in Abu Dhabi, Coldplay is now set to perform in India. The band landed in Mumbai on Thursday evening, with the lead singer of the band, Chris Martin, seen arriving at the airport with his partner Dakota Johnson. Ahead of their first concert, Chris was seen exploring the city and expressed his happiness about being in India. Chris Martin poses at Marine Drive, Mumbai.(Twitter)

Chris Martin is happy to be in India

On Friday, Coldplay took to X and shared a picture of Chris Martin enjoying the evening at Marine Drive. The singer was seen dressed in a beige t-shirt and black track pants. The caption on the post read, "We are so happy and grateful to be here in India."

The internet reacted to Chris Martin's picture enjoying his time in Mumbai. One of the X users wrote, "Have a great time in India." Another commented, "Enjoy Bro. Take the holy dip in Ganges. It's the perfect time to visit India." Another comment read, "Welcome to India, Chris. Although I won't get to attend the concerts, I am cheering for you guys and hope you will have only the best time in my country."

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were spotted arriving at Mumbai airport together. The lead singer was seen making the 'namaste' gesture for the paparazzi. Coldplay's highly anticipated concerts in India have created a huge buzz among the fans. As a part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, the band is going to perform four shows in India.

All about Coldplay's concerts in India

Coldplay is set to kick off their India leg of the Music of the Spheres World Tour in Mumbai on January 18 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. The band is set to have two more shows in Mumbai on January 19 and 21 and will conclude the India leg with their fourth show on January 25 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.