Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gus Atkinson hat-trick drives home England dominance in Wellington

Reuters |
Dec 07, 2024 05:50 AM IST

Gus Atkinson picked a hat-trick during the second Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

Gus Atkinson took a hat-trick to dismiss New Zealand for 125 and give England a first-innings lead of 155 as the tourists took full control of the second test early on the second day in Wellington on Saturday.

England's Gus Atkinson celebrates after taking a hat trick during play on day two(AP)
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates after taking a hat trick during play on day two(AP)

After the cheap loss of opener Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell drove home England's advantage by moving to 82 for one at the lunch break at Basin Reserve to take the lead to 237.

Duckett will resume on 39 not out and Bethell unbeaten on 34, but the first session belonged to Atkinson and his fellow seamer Brydon Carse, who are both in the first few months of their test careers.

The Black Caps started the day in a hole with 86-5 on the board in reply to England's 280 and Carse quickly made their situation worse by sending back Tom Blundell for 16 with a peach of a delivery that took off the top of the off stump.

Nighwatchman Will O'Rourke followed lbw for a duck two balls later to reduce New Zealand to 96-7 before Atkinson took over to finish the job from the other end.

Nathan Smith had 14 runs on the board when he tried to leave a delivery only to play-on, Matt Henry was served up a fizzing bouncer, which he diverted to Ben Duckett at gully for a golden duck, and Tim Southee was trapped plumb lbw first ball.

It was the 47th hat-trick in 147 years of test cricket, the first since 2021, and the first by an England bowler since spinner Moeen Ali achieved the feat against South Africa at the Oval in 2017.

England won the first test by eight wickets in Christchurch last week and the Black Caps will have to produce something special to deny them a first series win in New Zealand since 2008 before the third and final test in Hamilton.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On