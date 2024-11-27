Menu Explore
Blackpink slips past BTS on Nov K-pop group brand ranks thanks to Rosé's ‘APT’ success; Bigbang in at No. 6 | See top 30

ByAshima Grover
Nov 27, 2024 02:25 PM IST

BLACKPINK took the top spot in November's idol group brand rankings, with BTS, aespa, SEVENTEEN, BIGBANG, Red Velvet, and other greats trailing behind.

BLACKPINK's Rosé has indeed pulled out all the chart-topping and headline-earning stops for her group this month. Despite the YG Entertainment four-member girl group's current inactivity as a whole while its members pursue solo careers elsewhere, the beloved K-pop team has ranked atop the November idol group brand reputation rankings.

BLACKPINK defeated BTS to take the leading spot on the November idol group brand reputation rankings.
BLACKPINK defeated BTS to take the leading spot on the November idol group brand reputation rankings.

This jaw-dropping success is indisputably attributed to Rosé’s super-viral global collaboration with Grammy-winning artist Bruno Mars for the single “APT.” Shooting back to the top, BLACKPINK left BTS behind as its massive rise in brand reputation index earned the girl group a score of 12,846,175, compared to 3,178,958 in October.

Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo's group keyword analysis revealed high-ranking phrases, including “Rosé,” “APT,” and “BLINK.” New Zealand-born K-pop singer’s brand gained further traction last week thanks to a surprise performance with her recent musical collaborator at the 2024 MAMA Awards’ Japan chapter.

Other top-ranking K-pop groups

Although the actual performance followed days after the data collection was finalised, boy band BIGBANG also reminded the K-pop community of its star power through an epic reunion of G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung on the final day of this year’s MAMA Awards. The iconic boy band secured 6th place on the rankings chart, scoring a brand reputation index of 2,985,093.

The other Top 5 ranking artists on the chart were BTS, IVE, aespa and SEVENTEEN. Their respective scores are listed below.

Idol GroupBrand Reputation Score 
1. BLACKPINK12,846,175
2. BTS8,728,901
3. IVE7,892,369
4. aespa7,163,180
5. SEVENTEEN6,196,489

The Korea Business Research Institute extracted the results, which weighed the cumulative impact of consumer response, media coverage, community awareness, and interaction indexes. The required big data was collected from October 21 to November 21, 2024.

Top 30 K-pop Idol Group Reputation Rankings: November

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. BTS
  3. IVE
  4. aespa
  5. SEVENTEEN
  6. BIGBANG
  7. SHINee
  8. TWS
  9. NMIXX
  10. THE BOYZ
  11. NCT
  12. TWICE
  13. Red Velvet
  14. Stray Kids
  15. FIFTY FIFTY
  16. KISS OF LIFE
  17. BABYMONSTER
  18. EXO
  19. ENHYPEN
  20. LE SSERAFIM
  21. Girls' Generation
  22. MONSTA X
  23. OH MY GIRL
  24. H1-KEY
  25. ILLIT
  26. ATEEZ
  27. (G)I-DLE
  28. BTOB
  29. TVXQ
  30. STAYC

