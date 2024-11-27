Blackpink slips past BTS on Nov K-pop group brand ranks thanks to Rosé's ‘APT’ success; Bigbang in at No. 6 | See top 30

BLACKPINK's Rosé has indeed pulled out all the chart-topping and headline-earning stops for her group this month. Despite the YG Entertainment four-member girl group's current inactivity as a whole while its members pursue solo careers elsewhere, the beloved K-pop team has ranked atop the November idol group brand reputation rankings. BLACKPINK defeated BTS to take the leading spot on the November idol group brand reputation rankings.

This jaw-dropping success is indisputably attributed to Rosé’s super-viral global collaboration with Grammy-winning artist Bruno Mars for the single “APT.” Shooting back to the top, BLACKPINK left BTS behind as its massive rise in brand reputation index earned the girl group a score of 12,846,175, compared to 3,178,958 in October.

Also read | Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Tae Ri, Jung Hae In and others nominated for FUNdex Awards 2024 | See full list

Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo's group keyword analysis revealed high-ranking phrases, including “Rosé,” “APT,” and “BLINK.” New Zealand-born K-pop singer’s brand gained further traction last week thanks to a surprise performance with her recent musical collaborator at the 2024 MAMA Awards’ Japan chapter.

Other top-ranking K-pop groups

Although the actual performance followed days after the data collection was finalised, boy band BIGBANG also reminded the K-pop community of its star power through an epic reunion of G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung on the final day of this year’s MAMA Awards. The iconic boy band secured 6th place on the rankings chart, scoring a brand reputation index of 2,985,093.

The other Top 5 ranking artists on the chart were BTS, IVE, aespa and SEVENTEEN. Their respective scores are listed below.

Idol Group Brand Reputation Score 1. BLACKPINK 12,846,175 2. BTS 8,728,901 3. IVE 7,892,369 4. aespa 7,163,180 5. SEVENTEEN 6,196,489

The Korea Business Research Institute extracted the results, which weighed the cumulative impact of consumer response, media coverage, community awareness, and interaction indexes. The required big data was collected from October 21 to November 21, 2024.

Also read | BTS' Jungkook leads K-pop nominations for Billboard Music Awards 2024; Stray Kids, Seventeen and others listed

Top 30 K-pop Idol Group Reputation Rankings: November