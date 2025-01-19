Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper take it slow, don't want to ‘rush’ into getting engaged

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are taking their time when it comes to their relationship. Despite being romantically linked since early October 2023, the couple has no immediate plans to “rush” into marriage, focusing instead on enjoying their time together and keeping their connection private. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are serious about each other but are not rushing into engagement.(AFP)

Hadid and Cooper are ‘serious’ about each other

A source told People magazine that the two are “serious about each other, but an engagement would be a big step.” The insider added, “Neither are looking to rush anything, but that’s not to say they’re not very happy together.” They also told the media outlet that both Hadid and Cooper’s “families spend time together, and so do their kids. It’s very sweet."

The two influence each other, the source revealed, “Gigi has a free spirit personality and she brings out a fun side of Bradley." Another source told the news outlet, “They're very happy. They are busy with work, but also prioritise their relationship and daughters."

Cooper has one child, a daughter named Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, born in March 2017 with Russiam supermodel Irina Shayk. The two parted ways in 2019 but continue to co-parent their daughter. Meanwhile, Hadid welcomed a daughter named Khai Hadid Malik, born in September 2020 with ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik. Hadid and the former One Direction member announced their split in 2021.

Hadid and Cooper’s romance

Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship continues to grow, with the couple staying low-key despite their public appearances. After being first linked in October 2023, when they were spotted dining together in New York City, the pair have kept their connection relatively private.

A year later, Hadid shared a sweet moment with Entertainment Tonight backstage at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, revealing that the actor had been her support system as he was “watching from home.” She added, “He is on dad duty, but so supportive.”