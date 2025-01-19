Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark share a tight hug as Travis Kelce scores huge Touchdown in Chiefs playoff game

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark shared joyful and sweet hugs on Saturday, January 18, as they celebrated Travis Kelce’s big touchdown during the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Houston Texans. The basketball star was in the stands with the popstar, cheering on Kelce, who caught a spectacular pass from Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter to give the Chiefs a 20-12 lead. Taylor Swift watches from a suite with basketball player Caitlin Clark, right, during the second half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)(AP)

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark celebrate Kelce’s touchdown

After wrapping up her Eras tour schedule in December, Taylor Swift was spotted heading to Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, dressed in Chanel from head to toe.

As Kelce's touchdown lit up the scoreboard, Swift's excitement was enough to have its own viral moment as she jumped up from her seat. In a heartwarming gesture, she reached out to Clark, who had just walked by with food, pulling her in for a celebratory hug while also sharing the joy with Kelce’s father, Ed.

Swift and Clark's friendship blossomed after the basketball player enjoyed the VIP treatment at Swift's Eras Tour concerts. Following her concert experiences, Clark disclosed that Swift surprised her with a lot of concert merchandise and a heartwarming note full of admiration. It's possible that Swift extended an invitation to Clark to attend the NFL match.

Taylor Swift arrives at Arrowhead with family for Chiefs' playoff

Taylor Swift had plenty of company in her suite at Arrowhead Stadium joined by her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, her brother Austin Swift, and Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce. Throughout the game, Swift appeared visibly nervous as the Chiefs battled the Texans in the win-or-go-home game.

This matchup came after the Chiefs had an extra week off, securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Their break gave them some time to prepare for the Texans, who had knocked out the Los Angeles Chargers the previous week.

Despite skipping away games due to safety concerns earlier in the season, Swift was right there in the stands. After Saturday’s match, the Chiefs are set to face either the Buffalo Bills or the Baltimore Ravens for a chance to play in the Super Bowl, continuing their bid for a third consecutive championship appearance.